Saudi Civil Defence reports damage to several floors and nearby buildings; no injuries
Dubai: A Houthi attack struck a tower in Riyadh's financial district on Thursday, causing material damage to several floors of the building and neighbouring properties, but leaving no casualties, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence said.
In a statement, the Civil Defence spokesperson said the tower had been targeted in what authorities described as a terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi militia.
The attack caused damage to several floors of the tower and adjacent buildings, but no injuries were reported, the spokesperson confirmed.
Saudi authorities condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure, describing it as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and warning of the dangers posed by such attacks.
The spokesperson said the incident reflected the Houthis' continued hostile approach towards civilian facilities.
Emergency response teams and relevant authorities immediately attended the scene and implemented established safety and emergency procedures to protect lives and property.
The damaged building was the 80-storey Public Investment Fund (PIF) Tower in the King Abdullah Financial District. The strike shattered windows across seven to eight floors and damaged sections of the building's metal facade.
Entrances to the financial district were closed as people were evacuated, while ambulances and fire engines were deployed to the scene.
The attack was the second to damage a prominent building in Riyadh's financial district in less than two weeks, following a strike that damaged a Saudi Aramco building on November 8.