Falling debris damages Aramco tower in Riyadh amid attempted attack
A building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh was targeted in an attempted attack on Sunday, November 8, causing limited damage but no injuries or fatalities, according to an official source at the Ministry of Energy.
The source said the attack targeted an administrative building affiliated with the oil giant in the Saudi capital. Falling debris caused damage to the building, but no casualties were reported.
The relevant authorities responded immediately and began taking the necessary measures, the source added.
Multiple loud booms were heard in Riyadh earlier on Sunday. Witnesses told AFP that the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) had been targeted and that the Aramco tower in the area was damaged.
“Aramco tower in KAFD has been targeted, that's the sure thing,” one witness told AFP. Two other witnesses also reported seeing damage to the building.
Another witness said multiple floors appeared to have been affected, with shattered glass and damage visible on part of the tower's facade.
Aramco was not immediately available for comment. There was also no immediate statement from the Houthis.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said its air defences had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh by the Iran-backed group.
“Air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards Riyadh,” coalition spokesperson Turki Al Maliki said in a social media post on Sunday.
The statement followed reports of loud explosions in the Saudi capital.
Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence later announced that the danger had passed in Riyadh city and Najran Province, following warnings issued through the National Early Warning Platform about potential threats.
Residents were urged to continue following Civil Defence instructions and avoid gathering or filming in affected areas.
Authorities also warned that filming, publishing or sharing information related to missile and drone interceptions, or their impact sites, could expose individuals to legal liability.
The incident comes amid renewed tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis. The King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) is a major business and commercial hub in Riyadh, with high-rise office buildings, retail outlets, residential facilities and a metro station.
The reported attack also came hours after Saudi Arabia's Education Ministry announced the resumption of in-person classes in Riyadh, following weeks of remote learning introduced after an earlier wave of strikes.
With inputs from SPA and AFP