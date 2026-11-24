Eleven people were injured in the Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the Houthi group's targeting of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, which left several people injured.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the attack constituted a flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and posed a threat to its security and stability.
The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken by the kingdom to safeguard its security and stability.
It also expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the attack.
Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence announced that 11 people had been injured in a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district.
Those injured included two Saudi citizens, two Indian nationals, three Nepalis and four Egyptians, according to Saudi authorities.
Reuters reported that the building houses the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.
The attack was the second on Riyadh’s financial district in less than a week, following an earlier strike on November 19 that caused material damage but resulted in no injuries.
The Saudi-led coalition condemned Tuesday’s incident as a terrorist attack, confirming that the relevant authorities were responding at the site.