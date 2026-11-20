Riyadh intercepts drones, Yemen sees fresh strikes and Tehran rules out a prolonged war
Dubai: The Middle East conflict continues to widen, with fresh threats, military strikes and rising tensions across the region. US President Donald Trump has hinted at developments after January 1, while Saudi Arabia faces renewed Houthi attacks and Tehran warns of retaliation.
Here’s a look at the key developments UAE residents need to know this evening:
US President Donald Trump has said Washington will “see what happens” in its conflict with Iran after January 1, without explaining why the date could be significant.
Speaking to Fox News during his visit to China, Trump also addressed reports alleging that Iran was exploring chemical and biological weapons, but played down the prospect of an immediate threat to the US capital.
Tehran has rejected the allegations as baseless and repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons.
Israeli officials have reportedly shared intelligence with Washington about Iran’s military capabilities and alleged chemical weapons development. Mossad chief Roman Gofman also visited the US, with reports suggesting he urged Washington to consider renewed joint strikes against Iran.
Iran has warned that any attack on its infrastructure would trigger retaliation against infrastructure belonging to its enemies.
Brigadier General Abdolreza Abed, commander of the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, told Tasnim news agency that Tehran would respond if its facilities were targeted.
“If they hit infrastructure, we will certainly hit their infrastructure,” he said, dismissing threats against Iran’s dams as empty.
Abed warned that Iran would respond decisively to any aggression or miscalculation. He also claimed the country had the equipment needed to repair damaged infrastructure and could rebuild quickly.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched strikes on the Red Sea port city of Hodeida and other targets in a special operation on Friday.
The attacks reportedly targeted smuggling routes and operations linked to weapons transportation, with strikes also reported in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz.
The escalation came after the Houthis threatened retaliation against Saudi Arabia if Hodeida was attacked. The group had warned it could target Jeddah and other Red Sea ports, described Saudi airspace as unsafe and threatened Riyadh’s financial district.
Saudi Arabia said its forces intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia over Riyadh and the Kingdom’s southern regions.
Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition had also reported intercepting a drone heading towards the southern region.
The latest interceptions come amid growing threats from the Houthis against Saudi territory and critical infrastructure, raising concerns about further escalation along the regional front.
Saudi Arabia has warned that it will not tolerate attacks on its territory or national assets after Houthi strikes targeted civilian and economic facilities in Riyadh, reportedly causing damage in the King Abdullah Financial District.
In a statement on X, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the Kingdom reserved the right to take necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, protect its citizens and residents, and safeguard national assets.
Riyadh also called on the international community and permanent members of the UN Security Council to fulfil their responsibilities, condemn the attacks and implement relevant resolutions.
The ministry warned that Houthi actions threatened regional and international security.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said it will not accept a prolonged war of attrition or allow the current situation of neither war nor peace to continue indefinitely.
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said Tehran wanted the conflict brought to a definitive conclusion, either on the battlefield or through the US accepting Iran’s conditions, Xinhua reported, citing IRNA.
He also said Iran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until Washington met its demands in a verifiable manner.
Mohebbi said Tehran would not enter discussions on the nuclear issue until the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz was resolved, signalling that the waterway remains a key sticking point in any negotiations.