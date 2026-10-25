Middle East war: Drone, missile intercepted over Riyadh as King Khalid Airport resumes operations

US weighs possible strikes on Iran amid intelligence warnings and fresh naval preparations
Three explosions rang out in the Saudi capital Riyadh, an AFP journalist in the city said Sunday, as Houthi attacks regularly strike the kingdom.
The blasts came after residents received alert messages for a "hostile aerial threat" urging them to stay in a safe place.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said Sunday it had downed a ballistic missile launched by the group towards the Saudi capital Riyadh.
"Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh," the coalition posted on X.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has announced that the danger has passed in Riyadh. In a post on X, it urged residents to continue following Civil Defence instructions and avoid gathering or filming. Residents were advised to call 911 in an emergency.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has reported that the National Early Warning Platform has issued a warning in Riyadh, alerting residents to potential danger. Authorities urged the public to follow the instructions provided in the alert.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has issued a travel advisory for passengers, as it announces it will resume flight operations from its two terminals 1 and 2 on Sunday.
The advisory comes in the wake of claims made by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they targeted King Khalid International Airport along with several other key installations and airports across the kingdom.
In a passenger update posted on X, the airport authorities detailed changes to flight operations across its terminals.
"Please be advised that Terminal (1) will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal (2) for international flights operated by national carriers at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, effective Sunday, October 25, 2026," the airport administration stated.
Urging travellers to confirm their flight details before arriving, the airport added, "We kindly advise passengers with confirmed bookings to contact their airlines to verify the status of their bookings and flights before heading to the airport. We appreciate your cooperation and compliance with the instructions."
Saudi-led coalition forces have intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Riyadh region, coalition spokesman Major-General Turki Al Maliki said in a brief post on X.
The United States is preparing for possible renewed military action against Iran as intelligence warnings of advanced Iranian attack plots, troop reductions and fresh naval preparations raise fears of another regional escalation.
American sailors are loading munitions and readying aircraft aboard warships, including those in the USS George Washington aircraft carrier strike group, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
The preparations come as US intelligence warns that Iranian plots targeting Americans have reached advanced stages, according to reports by Axios, CNN and NBC News. President Donald Trump has also openly raised the possibility of another military operation against Tehran.
Washington has also reduced its diplomatic and military presence across parts of the Middle East, while Israel has reportedly pressed for faster action against Iran.
Yet a diplomatic opening remains. Iran says it is willing to resume negotiations under a Pakistan-brokered agreement, provided Washington lifts its naval blockade.
Here are seven warning signs pointing to the risk of a wider confrontation.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has criticised Germany’s stance on attacks against Iran, contrasting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s remarks in June 2025 with warnings from German officials against renewed attacks in October 2026.
In a post on X, Baghaei recalled Merz describing Israel’s offensive against Iran in June 2025 as “the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us”.
He then cited German Foreign Minister’s warnings against renewed attacks on Iran and calls to prevent further escalation, before quoting German poet Friedrich Schiller’s The Maid of Orleans, using the passage to question the role of reason amid what he portrayed as a descent into madness.
Day 238: Houthis deny targeting Saudi holy cities Mecca, Medina
Day 237: Iran threatens Gulf internet links if US, Israel attack
Day 236: Iran's Guards threaten to hit US bases
Day 235: 1 killed, 8 hurt in attack on Saudi airport: Report
Day 234: Iran warns Nato, Europe over Ukrainian drone buildup