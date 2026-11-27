Saudi-led coalition destroys 50 Houthi targets as Jazan refinery attack kills one worker
Highlights
Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said that a precision military operation was carried out to target the capabilities of the terrorist Houthi militia.
"We destroyed 50 legitimate military targets in Sanaa, Hodeidah, and Saada governorates,” he said.
Al Maliki also stated that the Coalition forces have destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Hodeidah that the terrorist Houthi militia used in its attack on Jazan refinery on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump downplayed the importance of Russia and China's intelligence sharing with Iran, amid reports that Tehran's allies have helped it target US military bases.
Trump, during a short press conference with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, noted that the Iran conflict had been discussed during his recent trilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
"My meeting with President Xi was an incredible meeting. I think that they're very little involved with Iran. They could get involved, but involvement to me would mean shooting, not giving them little information," Trump said.
"We do the same thing, by the way. And you know, when they say that they may be spying on us, well, we spy on them too," he added.
Regarding Russia's intelligence sharing, Trump said "I don't think they give very much."
He said both countries want to see the conflict with Iran end, and "I think they're helping me in that regard."
Nepal condoles death of citizen killed in Houthi attack on Saudi oil refinery, urges restraint
Kathmandu [Nepal], November 27 : The Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences over the death of a Nepali citizen in recent strikes in Saudi Arabia and concern over three other Nepali nationals injured in the incidents, urging all concerned to exercise maximum restraint and resolve disputes through peaceful means.
In a post on X on Thursday, the ministry said, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a Nepali citizen in the recent attacks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and remain concerned for the three other Nepali nationals injured in the attacks."
It added that one of the injured nationals had recovered, while the other two were undergoing medical treatment.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured," the ministry said, while stressing that "Civilians and public infrastructures must not be targeted under any pretext."
"Nepal urges maximum restraint and calls on all concerned to adopt peaceful means for settling disputes and resolving conflicts," it added.
UK Minister of State for the Middle East Stephen Doughty has condemned the drone attack in Kuwait that killed two Italian nationals.
“These reckless attacks are utterly unacceptable,” Doughty said in a post on X.
“The UK stands firmly with Kuwait, Italy and all those affected,” he added.
Iranian forces have “full control” of the Strait of Hormuz and will break the US naval blockade, a senior Iranian parliamentarian has said, warning regional and European countries against supporting attacks on Tehran.
Speaking to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said Tehran had planned its control of the strategic waterway since 1987 and would not allow its enemies “passage or infiltration”.
“The US naval blockade will be broken by the strategies and capabilities of Iran’s armed forces,” Kowsari said, adding that the timing and method of any response to US actions would be decided by Iran’s military.
He also attributed the withdrawal of American warships from the region to Iran’s missile and drone capabilities.
Kowsari warned neighbouring countries that restricting shipments through the Strait of Hormuz would carry “higher economic costs” for them. He also cautioned against allowing foreign forces to use their territory for military operations against Iran.
“Any country that provides its capabilities and territory to the United States for action against Iran will be responsible for the consequences,” he said.
He added that Iran would not leave the use of European airspace for attacks on the country unanswered.
US President Donald Trump has said that America has "victory at hand" in its war on Iran, while indicating that Washington is allowing Tehran to reach an agreement to prevent further loss of life.
Speaking during a Thanksgiving call alongside First Lady Melania Trump, with US military personnel from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday (local time), Trump said that the timing of the victory would be his decision, while expressing uncertainty over whether Iran would accept the opportunity for a deal.
Trump said, “We have victory at hand [in Iran]. It will happen whenever I want it to happen. We are trying to be nice. We are giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives, but I am not sure if they are going to take advantage of that. Many people question why - are they crazy? Maybe they are.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denied Tehran’s involvement in a drone attack in Kuwait that killed two Italians, calling the incident a possible “precooked recipe for war”.
He offered to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy in a joint investigation to establish its cause.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for increased pressure on Iran following the deaths.
“We must step up pressure on Iran to put an end to these unacceptable attacks against its neighbours and our partners in the Gulf,” she wrote on social media.
Saudi Arabia has condemned what it described as “Iranian aggression” against Kuwait after two Italian nationals were killed by falling debris during the interception of Iranian drones in Kuwaiti airspace.
“The continued Iranian attacks further exacerbate tensions and undermine stability,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, warning that such violations obstruct international efforts to restore regional security.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has rejected claims that Tehran was behind the attack.
Day 268: Saudi attack kills one, Iran denies Kuwait strike
Day 267: Trump says Iran war funded through January
Day 266: 11 hurt in Houthi attack on Riyadh financial district
Day 265: Trump warns Tehran against 'testing' naval blockade
Day 264: US says blockade of Iran reaches 130 consecutive days
Day 263: US strikes near Iran’s Qeshm Island as tensions escalate
Day 262: Iran war has cost US more than $48 billion: Pentagon
Day 261: Iran rejects claims of possible chemical attack on US
Day 261: Third US carrier enters Middle East as Iran blockade widens