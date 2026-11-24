'Operation Economic Outcast' tightens grip on Iran's financial networks
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that Iran's leadership is "panicking" over a worsening economy, as Washington announced a fresh round of sanctions aimed at the country's shadow banking network.
In a post on X, Bessent said Iran's economy is "underwater" and called its shadow banking system "the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime."
He vowed that Treasury will keep dismantling these networks "until we have buried the head of the snake."
The claims about Iran's leaders "panicking" and an exhausted oil supply are US government assertions. Iranian officials have not endorsed them, and the Treasury figures haven't been independently verified.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control added 22 entities and eight people to its sanctions list.
The network stretches across Iran, Dubai, Hong Kong and Turkey.
Among those designated is the Iran Center for Exchange of Currency and Gold, which Treasury says matches Iranian exporters earning foreign currency with importers who need it, and serves tens of billions of dollars in trade annually.
Treasury also said FinCEN identified about $14.7 billion of financial activity from January 2025 to August 2026 potentially linked to Iranian shadow banking.
The action is the latest escalation under Operation Economic Outcast, a maximum financial pressure campaign Bessent launched in August.
Treasury said it has expanded secondary sanctions exposure for entities that keep doing business with the Iranian regime and will accelerate enforcement.
It argued that Iran's oil revenues are declining and intermediaries are increasingly failing to bring export earnings back into the country.
Bessent's earlier warning: On Friday he said ordinary Iranians face "shortages" of bread and fuel, and that the regime has exhausted its seaborne oil supply and may never see the revenue from oil it has already sold, saying "the ship is sinking."
Iran says it will reopen the Strait of Hormuz only if Washington meets its conditions, including ending hostilities, lifting the US naval blockade and waiving sanctions.
Qatar's prime minister said Monday that Doha is working to revive US-Iran talks. Iran also summoned Qatar's chargé d'affaires over a joint Qatari-German statement condemning Iranian attacks, as reported earlier.