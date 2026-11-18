Xi Jinping urges global unity in AI and trade at APEC CEO Summit 2026
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Wednesday for stronger global cooperation on artificial intelligence and free trade, as he formally opened the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2026 in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
"We should actively build partnerships for scientific and technological innovation, deepen cooperation in the digital economy and artificial intelligence and promote a green and low-carbon transition," the Chinese President said.
"By continuously transforming our innovation strengths into growth momentum, we can provide a robust impetus for economic growth in the Asia-Pacific and foster shared prosperity across the region," Xi added.
Xi also called for the elimination of trade and investment barriers, saying that it was crucial to "promote inclusive and balanced development".
He said China sought to "provide a more stable, predictable and beneficial environment for global enterprises" and would continue to expand access in its manufacturing and services sectors.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2026 is a two-day high-level business and policy forum held in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, from November 17 to 18, 2026. Held under the theme "To Prosper and Win the Future Together," it brings together more than 2,000 business executives, political leaders, and international organisation heads ahead of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (Nov. 18–19)