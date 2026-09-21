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US Treasury chief says all Iran airlines to be 'shut down' on September 23

Iranian carriers face global shutdown as US threatens fuel and service bans

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent. File photo taken on April 22, 2025.
US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent. File photo taken on April 22, 2025.
AFP

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Monday that Iranian airlines will have trouble functioning globally in two days under the weight of American sanctions - as the Trump administration seeks to keep pressure on Tehran.

On September 23, "all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world," Bessent told CNBC in an interview.

"If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets or you will be knocked out of the dollar system," he added.

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The United States and Iran have been at war since late February, when US-Israeli strikes killed the Islamic republic's supreme leader and senior military officials at the start of a broad offensive.

Tehran countered by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for energy transit, causing global oil prices to surge as the conflict spread in the Middle East.

Earlier this month, the United States imposed sanctions on "all remaining Iranian airlines" that had yet to face such penalties.

The Treasury Department also took aim at targets for supporting Iran's aviation sector, including firms based outside Iran.

Bessent previously vowed the United States would declare "economic D-Day" on Iran and pledged to choke off Tehran financially.

Bessent's comments came a day after he met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng for economic talks laying the groundwork for President Donald Trump's summit this Thursday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China is one of Iran's top economic partners and diplomatic backers.

Iran's aviation sector has long grappled with sanctions, which have restricted its ability to acquire aircraft, spare parts and maintenance services.

Related Topics:
travelUS-Israel-Iran war

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