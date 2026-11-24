Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio co-chaired the eighth Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue in Washington on Monday.

The talks covered strengthening bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, investment, culture, artificial intelligence and mining. The two sides signed an AI acceleration partnership and a memorandum of understanding on critical minerals processing.

Discussions also covered defence cooperation, maritime navigation, collaboration opportunities in Latin America and international affairs.

Regional developments were also on the agenda, with both sides discussing diplomatic efforts and coordination to de-escalate tensions and promote security and stability.