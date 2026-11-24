Tehran summons Qatar envoy over sovereignty violation claims
Iran has summoned Qatar's chargé d'affaires in Tehran to protest a joint Qatari-German statement condemning Iranian attacks on countries in the region.
Baghaei said the envoy was summoned in the ambassador's absence and formally notified of Iran's protest over claims he called "completely baseless and unacceptable."
He said Tehran viewed the statement with "surprise and regret."
Qatar and Germany issued the statement Saturday, at the end of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's official visit to Germany on Nov. 20-21, 2026.
The two countries called Iranian attacks on Qatar and other states a "flagrant violation" of sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter.
They also condemned attacks and threats against commercial shipping, rejected any obstruction of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and urged Tehran to stop supporting and arming affiliated armed groups.
The statement also called on Iran to meet its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, said it should never develop nuclear weapons, and urged it to end support for Yemen's Houthis.
Iran's response was to dispute the framing.
Baghaei called Qatar's position "unexpected" and claimed Iran had targeted only US bases on Qatari territory.
He described Qatar as an important neighbour with close relations to Iran, said Doha had itself seen US bases in the region used to launch attacks on Iran, and said issuing a statement with a country outside the region "requires an explanation."
Qatar has rejected Iranian justifications for attacks on its territory since Feb. 28.
On March 18, 2026, Iranian strikes hit Qatar's natural gas infrastructure around Ras Laffan, prompting Doha to order Iranian military and security attachés to leave within 24 hours.
On April 1, Qatari air defenses intercepted two of three cruise missiles fired toward Qatar, while the third struck an oil tanker with no reported casualties