Middle East War: Saudi intercepts Houthi missile as Iran warns Israel against strikes

Tehran warns of economic fallout as US weighs renewed attacks after midterms
US officials have told several Middle East countries and regional allies to be prepared for potential renewed military action against Iran after next week's midterm elections in the United States - as well as the possibility that Iran will attempt to retaliate against them, according to two diplomats briefed on the matter.
Both of the diplomats spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment about the sensitive warnings conveyed by US diplomats and defense officials.
President Donald Trump has not made a final decision on whether to carry out new strikes against Iran, the diplomats stressed. The president, however, has repeatedly said that he is weighing ordering new military action once the critical Nov. 3 elections in the United States are over.
Those threats and the fresh US urgings for allies to prepare for potential retaliation are putting the region on alert that a return to major operations could now be on the horizon.
The White House and US officials declined to comment.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the group at the kingdom's eastern region.
"Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Eastern Province," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki posted on X.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Tehran was discussing with mediators ways to implement a seven-day plan to end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
"While our Brave Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the Homeland, Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed," he said in a post on X.
"We remain in close and ongoing contact with intermediaries to review ideas that can ensure implementation of our 7-Day Plan in even less than a week."
The remarks come amid mounting US and Israeli threats of renewed attacks against Iran following their launch of the war in February.
In September, Iran proposed a seven-day plan that it conveyed to the United States through Qatar.
Araghchi said at the time that under the plan, Hormuz would reopen within seven days if "necessary conditions", including a ceasefire across the Middle East, were met.
Iran has also demanded the unfreezing of its assets abroad, the lifting of sanctions on its oil sector, and an end to the US naval blockade.
US news website Axios reported on Wednesday that regional mediators led by Qatar were pushing for "a diplomatic deal" to restart US-Iran talks and prevent the resumption of war after the US midterm elections on November 3.
The report, citing US, Israeli and other regional sources, said the Qataris were trying "to convince Iran to allow UN inspectors to visit its bombed nuclear sites in return for some sanctions relief from the US".
A Qatari delegation visited Tehran on Sunday for talks to review developments including the latest on negotiations, Hormuz and energy supplies, Iran said.
The Israeli army has struck the municipality of Deir Mimas in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).
The strike followed an earlier warning telling residents to open their windows ahead of a large explosion, the agency reported.
Twenty-two Indian nationals, including 14 seafarers, have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Wednesday.
Addressing the bi-weekly media briefing, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's serious concern over the deteriorating security situation in the region and detailed the human toll.
"We remain deeply concerned about the situation," Jaiswal stated during the briefing. "Regrettably, 22 Indian nationals have lost their lives in the conflict zone, including 14 seafarers."
Highlighting the safety of the Indian diaspora and maritime personnel in the Gulf region, Jaiswal emphasised that diplomatic missions are actively maintaining contact with Indian citizens.
"We remain in close contact with our missions and community members there," Jaiswal added.
Providing additional details on casualties across the broader region, the spokesperson confirmed that three deaths occurred within Saudi Arabia as a result of regional instability.
"In Saudi Arabia, three Indian nationals have lost their lives in incidents related to the broader regional tensions," Jaiswal noted.
The Ministry reaffirmed that Indian diplomatic posts across West Asia continue to monitor developments closely to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of Indian workers and seafarers operating in vulnerable maritime corridors.
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, in Amman on Wednesday.
The two discussed bilateral cooperation and regional developments, including diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and coordination on regional security and stability, according to a Qatari statement.
Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar’s full support for diplomatic efforts to find a solution that ensures freedom of navigation and leads to a comprehensive agreement for lasting peace in the region.
Qatar has not presented Iran with a new peace proposal to end the war with the United States and Israel, but only ideas that Tehran considers unacceptable, a senior Iranian official involved in the negotiations told Reuters on Wednesday.
The official said Qatar had presented only “unacceptable ideas and not an offer”, adding that Iran’s position on showing no flexibility over its nuclear programme remained unchanged.
The remarks contradicted an earlier account from another official briefed on the negotiations, who said Qatari mediators had presented a draft peace agreement to Tehran on Sunday.
Iran warned of a devastating economic impact from any new Israeli-led attack, as the votes were counted in an Israeli election that could determine the future of the regional war.
Tuesday's pivotal election gave Israelis a chance to offer a verdict on Netanyahu's right-wing government, amid mounting US and Israeli threats of renewed attacks against Iran following their launch of the war in February.
"Devastating impact on int'l markets of any Israel-instigated military misadventure in Persian Gulf region remains major concern for both gas suppliers and consumers," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X, referring to recent discussions at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit in Moscow.
Day 242: Iran discusses plan to end war and reopen Hormuz
Day 241: Iran says supreme leader met with security chief
Day 240: 'Entering new path could be considered': Iran tells US
Day 239: Trump warns Iran would trigger ‘death problems’
Day 238: Houthis deny targeting Saudi holy cities Mecca, Medina
Day 237: Iran threatens Gulf internet links if US, Israel attack