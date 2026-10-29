Middle East War: Saudi intercepts Houthi missile as Iran warns Israel against strikes

US officials have told several Middle East countries and regional allies to be prepared for potential renewed military action against Iran after next week's midterm elections in the United States - as well as the possibility that Iran will attempt to retaliate against them, according to two diplomats briefed on the matter.

Both of the diplomats spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment about the sensitive warnings conveyed by US diplomats and defense officials.

President Donald Trump has not made a final decision on whether to carry out new strikes against Iran, the diplomats stressed. The president, however, has repeatedly said that he is weighing ordering new military action once the critical Nov. 3 elections in the United States are over.

Those threats and the fresh US urgings for allies to prepare for potential retaliation are putting the region on alert that a return to major operations could now be on the horizon.

The White House and US officials declined to comment.