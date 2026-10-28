Middle East conflict: Iran says discussing plan with mediators to end war, reopen Hormuz; UAE’s Gargash urges restraint

Israel faces uncertainty over its next government after an inconclusive election
Highlights
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Tehran was discussing with mediators ways to implement a seven-day plan to end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
"While our Brave Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the Homeland, Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed," he said in a post on X.
"We remain in close and ongoing contact with intermediaries to review ideas that can ensure implementation of our 7-Day Plan in even less than a week."
The remarks come amid mounting US and Israeli threats of renewed attacks against Iran following their launch of the war in February.
In September, Iran proposed a seven-day plan that it conveyed to the United States through Qatar.
Araghchi said at the time that under the plan, Hormuz would reopen within seven days if "necessary conditions", including a ceasefire across the Middle East, were met.
Iran has also demanded the unfreezing of its assets abroad, the lifting of sanctions on its oil sector, and an end to the US naval blockade.
US news website Axios reported on Wednesday that regional mediators led by Qatar were pushing for "a diplomatic deal" to restart US-Iran talks and prevent the resumption of war after the US midterm elections on November 3.
The report, citing US, Israeli and other regional sources, said the Qataris were trying "to convince Iran to allow UN inspectors to visit its bombed nuclear sites in return for some sanctions relief from the US".
A Qatari delegation visited Tehran on Sunday for talks to review developments including the latest on negotiations, Hormuz and energy supplies, Iran said.
The Israeli army has struck the municipality of Deir Mimas in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).
The strike followed an earlier warning telling residents to open their windows ahead of a large explosion, the agency reported.
Twenty-two Indian nationals, including 14 seafarers, have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Wednesday.
Addressing the bi-weekly media briefing, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's serious concern over the deteriorating security situation in the region and detailed the human toll.
"We remain deeply concerned about the situation," Jaiswal stated during the briefing. "Regrettably, 22 Indian nationals have lost their lives in the conflict zone, including 14 seafarers."
Highlighting the safety of the Indian diaspora and maritime personnel in the Gulf region, Jaiswal emphasised that diplomatic missions are actively maintaining contact with Indian citizens.
"We remain in close contact with our missions and community members there," Jaiswal added.
Providing additional details on casualties across the broader region, the spokesperson confirmed that three deaths occurred within Saudi Arabia as a result of regional instability.
"In Saudi Arabia, three Indian nationals have lost their lives in incidents related to the broader regional tensions," Jaiswal noted.
The Ministry reaffirmed that Indian diplomatic posts across West Asia continue to monitor developments closely to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of Indian workers and seafarers operating in vulnerable maritime corridors.
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, in Amman on Wednesday.
The two discussed bilateral cooperation and regional developments, including diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and coordination on regional security and stability, according to a Qatari statement.
Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar’s full support for diplomatic efforts to find a solution that ensures freedom of navigation and leads to a comprehensive agreement for lasting peace in the region.
Qatar has not presented Iran with a new peace proposal to end the war with the United States and Israel, but only ideas that Tehran considers unacceptable, a senior Iranian official involved in the negotiations told Reuters on Wednesday.
The official said Qatar had presented only “unacceptable ideas and not an offer”, adding that Iran’s position on showing no flexibility over its nuclear programme remained unchanged.
The remarks contradicted an earlier account from another official briefed on the negotiations, who said Qatari mediators had presented a draft peace agreement to Tehran on Sunday.
Iran on Wednesday warned of a devastating economic impact from any new Israeli-led attack, as the votes were counted in an Israeli election that could determine the future of the regional war.
Under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed to topple Iran's government, the two countries have directly fought a war for the first time in their history after decades of enmity.
Tuesday's pivotal election gave Israelis a chance to offer a verdict on Netanyahu's right-wing government, amid mounting US and Israeli threats of renewed attacks against Iran following their launch of the war in February.
"Devastating impact on int'l markets of any Israel-instigated military misadventure in Persian Gulf region remains major concern for both gas suppliers and consumers," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X, referring to recent discussions at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit in Moscow.
Since the war erupted, it has severely disrupted energy shipments from Gulf countries after Iran began blockading the Strait of Hormuz, through which around a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas used to travel.
Iran has restricted passage and regularly attacks vessels that attempt to cross without its authorisation.
In retaliation, the United States has been maintaining a naval blockade of Iranian ports, seeking to squeeze the country's economy.
On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had told several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a possible "short, intense military campaign" against Iran after the US midterm elections on November 3.
But the newspaper, citing people briefed on the conversations, said President Donald Trump had not made a final decision.
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Yemen's Houthis said Saudi strikes on a petrol station and a market killed more than a dozen people on Wednesday, while the Iran-backed group targeted the perimeter of the airport in government stronghold Aden.
The Houthis last month launched a lightning offensive in Yemen, reigniting a long frozen civil war against the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government there.
They have also launched sustained attacks on Saudi Arabia itself, the world's biggest crude exporter, rattling global markets already volatile from the wider Middle East war.
On Wednesday, Houthi broadcaster Almasirah reported 14 dead "and 15 wounded, including women and children in a preliminary toll," in attacks it blamed on Saudi Arabia in the northwestern Jawf province, where it reported strikes on a market and a petrol station.
In Aden, a Houthi missile fell inside the perimeter of the airport shortly before the group issued a call to evacuate the area, a local police source told AFP. The group targeted the airport again later, another police source said.
A missile targeted Yemen's Aden airport for the second time on Wednesday, a police official told AFP, as the Iran-backed Houthis called for the evacuation of the facility in the seat of the Saudi-backed government.
"A Houthi missile targeted the area under Saudi forces' control inside the perimeter of Aden airport," the Aden police official told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive topics.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has received reports of suspicious small craft operating near merchant vessels in the Gulf of Aden, potentially indicating pirate group activity.
One report described a green-and-blue boat carrying nine people, equipped with two ladders and a hook.
UKMTO has advised vessels transiting the area to proceed with caution, follow the guidance in Best Management Practices for Maritime Security (BMP MS) and report any suspicious activity to the agency.
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to dialogue and political solutions amid growing regional uncertainty, warning that wars only lead to further crises.
In a post on his X account, Gargash said the UAE's approach remained firm and clear despite an increasingly uncertain regional landscape and mounting rumours and speculation about the course of escalation and confrontation.
"Amid the uncertainty surrounding the regional situation and growing rumours and speculation about the paths of escalation and confrontation, the UAE's approach remains steadfast and clear, rooted in wisdom, balance, and prioritising dialogue and political solutions," he said.
Qatar has presented Iran with a new peace proposal aimed at averting another major military confrontation, even as US President Donald Trump refused to rule out fresh strikes and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for eliminating the Iranian threat “once and for all”.
Qatari mediators delivered the draft agreement in Tehran on Sunday, with Iran expected to respond by the end of the week, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an official briefed on the negotiations.
The United States is enforcing a blockade of all Iranian ports and coastlines, according to an October 28 maritime advisory shared by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The blockade applies to vessels of all nationalities, regardless of ownership.
Ships travelling between neutral ports in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz may face questioning, boarding and inspections by US forces to verify their destinations.
UKMTO advised vessels without essential business in the area to stay clear, while those transiting should expect delays, maintain radio contact on VHF Channel 16 and follow US military instructions.
Crews were also advised to keep shipping documents ready for inspection and allow additional transit time because of increased traffic and blockade enforcement operations.
Syria reopened its main border crossing with Jordan on Wednesday as the two countries reaffirmed ties that were strained by a deadly retaliatory strike by Jordanian forces.
Jordan's strike -- a reprisal against a gun attack on a church -- sparked the worst crisis between the two countries since the ousting of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.
Syria condemned the strikes on the country's south as an "unacceptable violation", while Jordan said it killed more than 20 jihadist fighters in its raid.
Jordan sought to ease tensions on Tuesday, saying it had "great respect" for its neighbour and expressed regret for civilian casualties.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures climbing US$1.48, or 1.3 percent, to US$115.36 per barrel by 01:40 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose US$1.22, or 1.22 percent, to US$101.12 per barrel.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday that US Marines took part in a martial arts course at a base in the Middle East, where they sparred in hand-to-hand combat drills. In a post on X, CENTCOM said the training helps deployed troops keep their skills sharp.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeking to form a new government after close elections, said on Wednesday he could work with US President Donald Trump to eliminate the "existential threat" posed by Iran.
"Israel has a unique opportunity with our partner President Trump to forever eliminate the existential threat of Iran," Netanyahu told reporters, after days of brandishing threats of a new bombing campaign against the cleric-run nation.
US President Donald Trump showcased the arrival of 1 million barrels of Venezuelan crude Tuesday, calling the shipment a “gift” to the US as his administration prepared to sell the oil to commercial refineries.
“They’ve sent me as a gift a boatload of a million barrels of oil, and I’m giving that to the United States of America,” Trump told reporters before his Texas visit.
“We’re going to accept a million barrels of oil, and I’m going to give it to you people to use it the way you want,” he said in remarks reported by The Associated Press.
Trump subsequently visited the Port of Corpus Christi, where a tanker carrying the heavy crude served as a backdrop for his speech. Producer North American Blue Energy Partners, or NABEP, said Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited one of two newly-arrived tankers carrying the combined million-barrel cargo.
The US Department of War shared an updated estimate with Congress showing $47.1 billion spent on operations as of October 16, up $3.5 billion since early September and over 25% above July projections. Most of the costs — about $29 billion — went to replacing munitions, with $6.1 billion for lost equipment and nearly $12 billion in added operational expenses, according to The Hill. The figure excludes base repairs from Iranian attacks, which officials say could raise the total much higher, amid ongoing scrutiny from lawmakers.
A diplomatic push in Tehran has divided Iranian commentators, with some portraying the visit by Saudi, Turkish and Pakistani officials as recognition of Iran’s influence and others warning it could bring pressure for concessions.
Monday’s four-way meeting ended with a commitment to continue dialogue on peace and security, but no announced agreement on the war, the Strait of Hormuz or Iran’s nuclear program.
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani army chief Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin attended the talks.
Reuters quoted a Pakistani official as saying Munir had presented a proposal intended to offer something to both Washington and Tehran, with President Donald Trump’s approval to pursue diplomacy.
Authorisation to explore diplomacy does not establish that Washington approved every term of a completed agreement. Details were not disclosed.
The official said Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar could serve as guarantors if Iran accepted the proposal.
Iran has warned that vessels belonging to South Korean shipping company Sinokor will face “legal action” beginning November 1. The statement issued by Iran's Gulf Strait Authority does not explicitly threaten missile strikes against every ship.
Reuters reported Tuesday that the authority accused Sinokor vessels of committing the "highest number of crossing violations" in the Strait of Hormuz over the preceding three months. Sinokor did not immediately comment.
“Appropriate actions” had already been taken against at least seven vessels, the authority said, as quoted by US News.
Preliminary exit polls from the Israeli elections indicate a highly competitive race with no clear winner reaching the 61-seat majority required for the Knesset. While Gadi Eisenkot claimed a "complete victory" based on his bloc's projected edge, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party is expected to remain the largest single party.
A confident Gadi Eisenkot, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's challenger, said the exit poll would mean a “complete victory” for his bloc. The former general and son of Moroccan immigrants added that he will “act immediately” to replace Netanyahu’s government.
Exit polls early on Wednesday (October 28) show no immediate clear winner in the pivotal vote. Based on partial unofficial results, neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot is on track for the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.
Israel's election ended Tuesday with no clear winner, exit polls indicate, likely setting off weeks of jockeying before a leader is declared.
An inconclusive result would leave Israel in political limbo after the country's first national election since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack. The vote served as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wartime leadership.
Exit polls released by major Israeli TV stations suggest that neither Netanyahu's political bloc nor that of his main rival, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, secured the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.
Like all surveys, exit polls are subject to potential error. Preliminary results are expected in the coming hours. Final results are expected in the coming days and may vary from the exit polls.
The mortal remains of an Indian national who died in the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam reached India on the morning of October 27, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said.
The embassy added that it had provided the necessary assistance to facilitate the return.
Limited flight operations have resumed at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, including India-bound services operated by Flynas, while Saudi carriers continue to operate flights to India from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Tuesday.
In an advisory issued on October 27, the embassy urged Indian nationals to remain in regular contact with their airlines and verify flight status before travelling to the airport amid continuing disruptions. Read more
The UK has just issued security alerts for Israel, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Iraq, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Yemen and Palestine, warning all British nationals of sudden incoming escalation causing severe flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.
"The context in the Middle East remains deeply unpredictable and the risk of sudden escalation is high," the new warning says.
It now covers British nationals planning to transit the region rather than only those already there, and drops all qualifiers on airspace closures and travel disruptions, which are no longer described as potential.
US embassies across the region ordered departures last week.
Day 241: Iran says supreme leader met with security chief
Day 240: 'Entering new path could be considered': Iran tells US
Day 239: Trump warns Iran would trigger ‘death problems’
Day 238: Houthis deny targeting Saudi holy cities Mecca, Medina
Day 237: Iran threatens Gulf internet links if US, Israel attack