Presidential adviser calls for restraint, warning that wars only deepen regional crises
Dubai: Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to dialogue and political solutions amid growing regional uncertainty, warning that wars only lead to further crises.
In a post on his X account, Gargash said the UAE's approach remained firm and clear despite an increasingly uncertain regional landscape and mounting rumours and speculation about the course of escalation and confrontation.
"Amid the uncertainty surrounding the regional situation and growing rumours and speculation about the paths of escalation and confrontation, the UAE's approach remains steadfast and clear, rooted in wisdom, balance, and prioritising dialogue and political solutions," he said.
Gargash stressed that the current circumstances demanded the highest levels of restraint, flexibility and rationality, rather than an approach driven by escalation.
"Experiences in the region have demonstrated that wars only lead to further crises, and that diplomacy is the most effective means of safeguarding security and achieving peace and stability," he added.