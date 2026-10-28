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Anwar Gargash: UAE committed to dialogue, political solutions amid regional uncertainty

Presidential adviser calls for restraint, warning that wars only deepen regional crises

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
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Dubai: Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to dialogue and political solutions amid growing regional uncertainty, warning that wars only lead to further crises.

In a post on his X account, Gargash said the UAE's approach remained firm and clear despite an increasingly uncertain regional landscape and mounting rumours and speculation about the course of escalation and confrontation.

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"Amid the uncertainty surrounding the regional situation and growing rumours and speculation about the paths of escalation and confrontation, the UAE's approach remains steadfast and clear, rooted in wisdom, balance, and prioritising dialogue and political solutions," he said.

Gargash stressed that the current circumstances demanded the highest levels of restraint, flexibility and rationality, rather than an approach driven by escalation.

"Experiences in the region have demonstrated that wars only lead to further crises, and that diplomacy is the most effective means of safeguarding security and achieving peace and stability," he added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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