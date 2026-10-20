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Anwar Gargash hails Sheikh Mohammed's Gulf unity message, warns against divisive agendas

UAE presidential adviser calls Vice President's letter a timely appeal for Gulf solidarity

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Anwar Gargash hails Sheikh Mohammed's Gulf unity message, warns against divisive agendas
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Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has hailed a message by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to the people of the Gulf as a powerful call for unity, warning against narrow agendas and attempts to divide the region's people.

In a post on X, Gargash described Sheikh Mohammed's letter as one of the most beautiful and sincere reflections ever written about the Gulf, praising its emphasis on shared history, common destiny and a promising future.

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"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's message to the people of the Arabian Gulf is among the most beautiful and sincere things ever written about our region, reflecting pride in our shared history, belief in our common destiny and confidence in our promising future," Gargash said.

He particularly highlighted Sheikh Mohammed's warning against those seeking to sow divisions among Gulf societies, stressing that regional strength lay in cooperation, closer ties and the ability to manage differences constructively.

"Perhaps one of its most important messages is his warning against narrow agendas and malicious individuals seeking to divide the people of the Gulf, and his affirmation that our strength lies in drawing closer together, cooperating and managing our differences wisely," Gargash added.

Gargash described the letter as a wise message delivered at a particularly important time, saying its principles deserved careful reflection and continued commitment.

"A wise message at an exceptionally important time, one whose meanings deserve our reflection and whose principles we must uphold," he said.

He concluded his post with a prayer for the Gulf's continued strength, glory and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohammed's letter, titled "A Message to the People of the Gulf", forms part of The Letters, the second volume of his book Lessons from Life. It reflects on the region's shared history and transformation into a global economic centre while urging its people to reject divisive narratives and strengthen cooperation without compromising their national identities.

In the letter, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that Gulf unity was rooted not merely in political agreements but in centuries of shared history, family ties, geography and common aspirations.

He also stressed that closer cooperation did not require a political union or the abandonment of each country's distinctive identity, arguing that the Gulf's collective strength lay in its ability to embrace diversity while pursuing common goals

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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