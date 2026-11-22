Media and financial tools are only the tip of the iceberg, Gargash cautions
Dubai: Dr. Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has warned that a parallel geopolitical struggle for influence is emerging alongside the war with Iran, posing serious risks to Gulf states and the wider Arab world.
In a post on X, Gargash cautioned that the military confrontations dominating international attention were only part of a broader contest to reshape regional power dynamics, with media and financial instruments increasingly being used to advance competing interests.
"Alongside the war with Iran and the active fronts dominating attention, a parallel geopolitical competition is taking shape that is no less dangerous, with repercussions for Gulf states and the Arab world," he wrote.
Gargash warned that the visible use of media and financial tools was merely "the tip of the iceberg" in a much wider struggle for influence and the reshaping of regional balances of power.
He also highlighted differences among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, warning that their divergent positions and the absence of a unified Gulf stance towards these developments were making an already complex regional landscape more difficult to navigate.
The UAE presidential adviser stressed that the current period demanded greater strategic awareness and a deeper understanding of the interests and risks shared by countries across the region.
His remarks come against the backdrop of prolonged regional instability following the outbreak of the war with Iran on February 28, which has exposed differences in how Gulf countries approach regional security and emerging geopolitical challenges.
Gargash has repeatedly called for greater Gulf coordination and a stronger collective approach to regional security.
Speaking at the Manama Dialogue earlier this month, he warned that military solutions were unlikely to provide a quick way out of the conflict and stressed the importance of political engagement and regional cooperation.
At the UAE Government Annual Meetings on November 9, Gargash also warned that the Middle East could face a prolonged period of uncertainty, highlighting the need for diplomacy and deterrence to safeguard regional stability.