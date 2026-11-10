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Deterrence, diplomacy key to sustainable regional security: Anwar Gargash

UAE calls for collective action and cooperation

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Deterrence, diplomacy key to sustainable regional security: Anwar Gargash

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues steadfastly to pursue an approach centred on promoting stability, maximising achievements and building bridges of cooperation across civilisations with countries and peoples worldwide.

He stressed that, despite the crises facing the world, the UAE's approach remains firm and clear, grounded in balance, prioritising dialogue and political solutions, and underpinned by a record of achievements that constitutes the country's most compelling message to the world.

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His remarks came during a keynote session at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026, where he said, "In a regional and global environment marked by clamour and political posturing, where facts are mixed with disinformation, the UAE continues steadfastly on its path of achievement, guided by its leadership's conviction that the standing of nations is built on what they achieve for their peoples."

"The region is passing through a critical juncture that demands the highest levels of wisdom and rationality. The UAE's approach remains firmly rooted in balance, prioritising dialogue and political solutions to various crises, seeking common ground, and building bridges of cooperation and partnerships that serve human progress."

Dr. Gargash cited the UAE's global leadership in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, achieved through early foresight and sustained efforts, as an inspiring example of the country's vision and approach.

He also highlighted the UAE's major strategic projects, foremost among them Etihad Rail, which embody a resolute national determination to work for the present and future without being deterred by challenges.

He noted that these achievements would strengthen the UAE's standing at all levels, particularly its position as a regional logistics hub, while broadening its strategic options and supporting the steady and confident pursuit of its development plans.

Dr. Gargash affirmed that UAE policy rests on two complementary pillars: deterrence and diplomacy.

"Neither can be effective without the other. Deterrence strengthens the credibility of diplomacy, while diplomacy succeeds when pursued from a position of equality and strength. This is the best path towards stable and sustainable regional security," he said.

He noted that UAE diplomacy has maintained an active and comprehensive presence through hundreds of meetings and engagements that have expanded the country's partnerships worldwide, drawing on an established record of credibility and trust.

Dr. Gargash cited the UAE's engagement with Africa as a success story in diversifying partnerships and building direct bridges with a changing world. Annual trade between the UAE and the African continent has exceeded $107 billion, while UAE investments in Africa are approaching $150 billion.

Addressing the UAE's vision for Gulf cooperation, Dr. Gargash said the aggression against Gulf Arab states stemmed from the aggressor's mistaken assessment that they were the weakest link in a war that the countries of the region had sought to avoid.

"It has become clear that we are all targets and that the security of all Gulf states is indivisible. This requires us all to redouble our efforts to strengthen joint Gulf action, particularly in supporting the collective security framework, which is a shared responsibility that allows no room for complacency or delay," he said.

In his assessment of the crises affecting many countries across the region, Dr. Gargash stressed that the current phase requires flexibility and rationality rather than an approach driven by escalation.

He emphasised the importance of prioritising political and diplomatic solutions to spare the region prolonged confrontations, noting that experience has shown that wars only lead to further crises and that the future is not shaped by guns.

Dr. Gargash stressed that the region's struggle against extremism continues, highlighting the UAE's early and firm stance of zero tolerance towards extremism and its rhetoric. He emphasised that security begins with confronting hatred and cutting off the sources of extremism.

Concluding the session, Dr. Gargash affirmed that the UAE, guided by the vision and directives of its leadership, would continue confidently on its path, expanding and diversifying its partnerships, investing in advanced technologies and infrastructure, and strengthening its international presence through effective diplomacy.

"The UAE will remain a beacon of tolerance, a bulwark against extremism and terrorism, and a force for positive change in the region," he said.

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