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Anwar Gargash calls for political solutions to avert prolonged regional conflicts

UAE presidential adviser stresses diplomacy at IISS Manama Dialogue

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, speaking at the closing session of the IISS Manama Dialogue 2026.
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, speaking at the closing session of the IISS Manama Dialogue 2026.
X/@AnwarGargash

Dubai: Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has called for prioritising political and diplomatic solutions to prevent prolonged conflicts in the region and pave the way for greater security, stability and prosperity.

Speaking at the closing session of the IISS Manama Dialogue 2026, Gargash highlighted the critical juncture facing the region and the importance of diplomacy in addressing its challenges.

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In a post on his X account, Gargash said: “I was pleased to participate in the closing session of the Manama Dialogue 2026, alongside my dear brother, Abdullatif Al Zayani, and Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.”

“I addressed the pivotal moment our region is going through and the importance of prioritising political and diplomatic solutions to spare it prolonged confrontations and open broader prospects for security, stability and prosperity,” he added.

Gargash also praised Bahrain's leadership and people for their steadfast position and defence of the kingdom's sovereignty.

“My appreciation and respect go to the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership and people, for their steadfast stance and honourable defence of their sovereignty,” he said.

The closing session, titled “Global Security Governance: Inclusion and Agency”, brought together Gargash, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Gargash's remarks came amid diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed military confrontation between the United States and Iran.

During the session, he expressed hope for a diplomatic breakthrough, while stressing that the UAE remained prepared to protect its security and development achievements should hostilities resume.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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