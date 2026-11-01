UAE presidential adviser stresses diplomacy at IISS Manama Dialogue
Dubai: Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has called for prioritising political and diplomatic solutions to prevent prolonged conflicts in the region and pave the way for greater security, stability and prosperity.
Speaking at the closing session of the IISS Manama Dialogue 2026, Gargash highlighted the critical juncture facing the region and the importance of diplomacy in addressing its challenges.
In a post on his X account, Gargash said: “I was pleased to participate in the closing session of the Manama Dialogue 2026, alongside my dear brother, Abdullatif Al Zayani, and Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.”
“I addressed the pivotal moment our region is going through and the importance of prioritising political and diplomatic solutions to spare it prolonged confrontations and open broader prospects for security, stability and prosperity,” he added.
Gargash also praised Bahrain's leadership and people for their steadfast position and defence of the kingdom's sovereignty.
“My appreciation and respect go to the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership and people, for their steadfast stance and honourable defence of their sovereignty,” he said.
The closing session, titled “Global Security Governance: Inclusion and Agency”, brought together Gargash, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
Gargash's remarks came amid diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed military confrontation between the United States and Iran.
During the session, he expressed hope for a diplomatic breakthrough, while stressing that the UAE remained prepared to protect its security and development achievements should hostilities resume.