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Fujairah crash that killed 14 deeply saddens UAE: Anwar Gargash

Presidential adviser offers condolences to families of victims and prayers for the injured

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
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The deadly road accident in Fujairah that claimed 14 lives and left 30 people injured has deeply saddened the UAE, Dr Anwar  Gargash, the Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the UAE, said.

In a message posted on X on Friday , Dr Gargash expressed the country's grief over the tragedy and extended heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed.

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"The UAE has received the news of the tragic accident in Fujairah with deep sadness and sorrow. The loss of life and the injuries sustained have touched us all deeply," he said.

"May Almighty Allah have mercy on those who lost their lives, grant their families patience and comfort, and bless the injured with a speedy recovery."

He concluded his message with a prayer for the safety of the UAE and its people, saying: "May Allah keep the UAE and its people safe from all harm."

According to Fujairah Police, the accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday and involved 18 cars and five trucks. The collision left 14 people dead and 30 others injured.

Initial details indicated that the crash began when a truck driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a car. The truck then veered into several other vehicles that had stopped because of slow-moving traffic.

The heavy vehicle caught fire following the collision, and the flames spread to other vehicles, turning the crash into a major multi-vehicle pile-up.

The victims included Emirati citizens and nationals of Oman, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt.

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