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Deadly truck collision in Fujairah leaves several dead, injured

Crash on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street involved a truck and several vehicles

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Tragic truck collision in Fujairah claimed lives and injures several, prompting emergency response and investigation into the cause of the accident.
Tragic truck collision in Fujairah claimed lives and injures several, prompting emergency response and investigation into the cause of the accident.

Fujairah: Several people were killed and others injured in a serious traffic accident involving a lorry and several vehicles on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street near the entrance to Fujairah, police said.

Fujairah Police said the collision occurred shortly after midnight, prompting an immediate emergency response involving police, ambulance crews and Civil Defence teams.

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According to a statement issued by Fujairah Police, the accident occurred when a truck collided with several vehicles, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the crash and immediately began rescue and response operations.

Paramedics provided first aid to the injured before transporting them to hospitals for further medical treatment.

Police also secured the accident site and implemented traffic management measures to regulate vehicle movement and ensure the safety of other road users.

Investigation launched

Fujairah Police confirmed that the relevant authorities had launched an investigation to establish the circumstances and causes of the collision.

The police did not immediately disclose the exact number of fatalities or injuries, nor did they provide details about the identities of those involved.

In its statement, Fujairah Police expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The authorities also reiterated their appeal to motorists to exercise caution and strictly observe traffic regulations.

Drivers were urged to comply with speed limits and maintain sufficient safety distances between vehicles to reduce the risk of collisions.

Fujairah Police stressed that adherence to road safety regulations remains essential to protecting lives and preventing serious traffic accidents.

The investigation is continuing to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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