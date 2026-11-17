Ten injured, including the suspected driver, remain in hospital after the crash.
Fujairah: Fujairah Police have introduced a new mobile alert system to warn motorists of heavy truck congestion ahead, following a deadly road accident on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street that claimed 14 lives and injured around 30 others.
The new system automatically sends warning notifications to drivers’ mobile phones as they approach roads experiencing heavy truck traffic, urging them to slow down and maintain a safe distance to avoid collisions. The alerts are designed to give motorists advance warning of congestion, similar to notifications issued during foggy conditions.
Ten of the approximately 30 people injured in the crash remain in hospital receiving treatment, including the driver suspected of causing the accident, Fujairah Police said. Their conditions range from critical to moderate, while a critically injured woman has been transferred to Abu Dhabi for further treatment. The remaining 20 injured people have been treated and discharged from hospital.
The new mobile alert system works in a similar way to fog warnings, notifying motorists of potential hazards and traffic congestion ahead.
The warning is automatically sent to drivers' mobile phones as they approach a road experiencing heavy truck congestion, alerting them to traffic conditions without requiring them to search for updates.
The alerts appear on motorists’ mobile phones under the heading ‘Warning Alert’, carrying the message: “Warning … Truck congestion ahead. Slow down and keep a safe distance for your safety.”
The warnings are being sent in three languages - Arabic, English and Urdu - to ensure they reach motorists from different nationalities.
The new system follows the deadly collision involving a truck and several vehicles on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, near the entrance to Fujairah city. The accident claimed 14 lives and left around 30 people injured.
Alongside the new mobile alert system, Fujairah Police have stepped up traffic patrols on internal and external roads used by trucks to monitor traffic, identify congestion hotspots and regulate vehicle movement whenever necessary.
The increased patrols are particularly focused on roads with heavy truck traffic, where congestion and slow-moving vehicles can pose risks to other motorists.
The alerts are designed to give drivers advance warning of truck congestion, allowing them to slow down and maintain a safe distance before reaching queues of stationary or slow-moving vehicles.
Fujairah Police urged motorists to stay alert, avoid distractions and keep their attention on the road and surrounding traffic at all times.
Drivers were also advised to exercise extra caution when approaching trucks and congested areas, reduce their speed and leave enough space between vehicles.
Police stressed that maintaining a safe distance and adjusting speed are essential to giving drivers enough time to react to sudden stops or unexpected traffic slowdowns, helping prevent collisions and protect the lives of road users.