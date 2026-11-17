The new system automatically sends warning notifications to drivers’ mobile phones as they approach roads experiencing heavy truck traffic, urging them to slow down and maintain a safe distance to avoid collisions. The alerts are designed to give motorists advance warning of congestion, similar to notifications issued during foggy conditions.

Ten of the approximately 30 people injured in the crash remain in hospital receiving treatment, including the driver suspected of causing the accident, Fujairah Police said. Their conditions range from critical to moderate, while a critically injured woman has been transferred to Abu Dhabi for further treatment. The remaining 20 injured people have been treated and discharged from hospital.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.