Two killed, two injured as car crashes into parked truck in Fujairah

Victims include a 28-year-old Emirati and a 16-year-old Arab boy
Fujairah: Two people, including a 28-year-old Emirati man and a 16-year-old Arab boy, were killed and two others injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a parked truck on Fujairah-Khor Fakkan Road around midnight on Monday.
The two injured passengers were taken to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah for medical treatment, while police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the fatal accident.
Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhahani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police and Head of the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, told Gulf News the accident occurred when the car struck a stationary truck on the road, killing two occupants and injuring the other two.
Al Dhahani said police teams and National Ambulance crews rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the report. The injured were taken to hospital, while the relevant authorities began investigating the cause of the collision.
Police warn motorists about parked trucks
Al Dhahani urged motorists to exercise extra caution, particularly when driving at night, and remain alert to potential hazards on the road.
He warned that some trucks remain parked for long periods along road shoulders or close to traffic lanes across Fujairah. Drivers should therefore stay vigilant and be prepared to respond to unexpected obstacles.
Motorists were also urged to reduce their speed when approaching parked trucks and other stationary vehicles, maintain a safe distance and ensure the road is clear before overtaking.
Al Dhahani stressed that sudden lane changes should be avoided, as drivers need sufficient space and time to react safely if an obstacle appears.
Mobile phone distraction can lead to serious accidents
Al Dhahani also warned against using mobile phones or engaging in activities that distract drivers while behind the wheel.
Even a few seconds of inattention can reduce reaction time and lead to serious road accidents, particularly on routes used by heavy trucks and commercial vehicles, he said.
He urged motorists to adjust their speed to suit road and traffic conditions, stressing that the posted speed limit should not be treated as a target when circumstances demand slower driving.