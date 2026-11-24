Overtaking from the right: Avoid passing trucks on the right, where their blind spots are particularly large. Overtake from the left when it is safe to do so.

Driving in blind spots: If you cannot see the truck's side mirrors, its driver may not be able to see you. Avoid lingering alongside heavy vehicles.

Tailgating trucks and buses: Leave extra space behind heavy vehicles, which need longer distances to slow down or stop.

Squeezing past trucks at turns: Large vehicles need additional room to manoeuvre at intersections. Do not attempt to pass them while they are turning.

Taking risks near roundabouts and roadworks: Narrow lanes and construction zones make it harder for trucks to turn. Give them enough space.