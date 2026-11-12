Fujairah traffic accident kills 14, injures 30 in 23-vehicle crash

UAE Ministry of Interior says 18 vehicles and five trucks were involved in the accident
Fujairah: Fourteen people were killed and 30 others injured after a truck lost control and crashed into several vehicles on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road in Fujairah, triggering a major fire shortly before midnight, Fujairah Police said.
The truck first collided with another vehicle before overturning and crashing into several cars that had stopped because of slow-moving traffic. The impact caused the truck to catch fire, with flames spreading to a number of other vehicles and causing multiple casualties.
The accident occurred near the entrance to Fujairah, according to the General Command of Fujairah Police.
Police said their operations room received an emergency report about the accident, prompting specialist police teams, ambulance and rescue crews, and Civil Defence personnel to rush to the scene.
Emergency responders worked to extinguish the fire, provide first aid to the injured and transport them to hospitals for medical treatment. Teams also secured the accident site and managed traffic to protect other road users.
Fujairah Police praised the efforts of the emergency responders and medical teams who handled the incident.
Of the 30 people injured in the Fujairah road accident, 15 have been discharged from hospital after receiving medical treatment, while the remaining 15 continue to receive care, depending on their health conditions.
The deceased include UAE nationals. Authorities are still working to identify several other victims through DNA testing.
Those injured include nationals of the UAE, Oman, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt, police said.
Fujairah Police expressed deep sorrow over the accident and extended their condolences to the families of those killed, praying for the deceased to rest in peace and for their families to find strength and patience.
They also wished all those injured a speedy recovery.
Police urged motorists to follow traffic regulations, observe speed limits and maintain safe distances between vehicles, particularly when approaching traffic congestion or areas where vehicles are slowing down.
The force stressed that protecting lives is a shared responsibility and reaffirmed its commitment to improving road safety and reducing serious traffic accidents.
Authorities are continuing the legal and technical procedures related to the crash.
Fujairah Police also urged the public and social media users not to circulate rumours or unverified information, stressing the importance of relying on official sources for confirmed updates.