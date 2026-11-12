Fujairah car-truck crash: Indian expat twins, 21, and toddler nephew killed

Family from Kerala loses twin brother and sister and their three-year-old nephew
Fujairah: Three members of an Indian expat family from Kerala were killed in a road accident in Fujairah on Wednesday night, the family confirmed to Gulf News on Thursday morning.
The victims were 21-year-old twin siblings Mohamed Asmi Siddique and Misna Jubin Siddique, and their three-year-old nephew, Muhammed Faiz, the family said.
The twins were the youngest of four children of Siddique Thuppilikkatt, who is from Kerala, while the toddler was the son of his elder daughter.
Speaking to Gulf News from a hospital in Fujairah, Siddique said the accident took place around 11pm near Fujairah Court House as the family members were returning home to Fujairah from Sharjah.
He said the car driven by his son, who died, reportedly collided with a truck.
His wife, elder daughter and two of her other children survived the crash with injuries and are now out of danger, he said.
Earlier on Thursday morning, Fujairah Police said several people were killed and others injured in a serious traffic accident involving a lorry and several vehicles on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street near the entrance to Fujairah.
It is not immediately clear if the Indian family lost their loved ones in the same accident. Gulf News has reached out to Fujairah Police for comments.
Fujairah Police said the collision occurred shortly after midnight, prompting an immediate emergency response involving police, ambulance crews and Civil Defence teams.
According to a statement issued by Fujairah Police, the accident occurred when a truck collided with several vehicles, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.
Emergency teams rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the crash and immediately began rescue and response operations.
Paramedics provided first aid to the injured before transporting them to hospitals for further medical treatment.
Police also secured the accident site and implemented traffic management measures to regulate vehicle movement and ensure the safety of other road users.
Fujairah Police confirmed that the relevant authorities had launched an investigation to establish the circumstances and causes of the collision.
The police did not immediately disclose the exact number of fatalities or injuries, nor did they provide details about the identities of those involved.
In its statement, Fujairah Police expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The authorities also reiterated their appeal to motorists to exercise caution and strictly observe traffic regulations.
Drivers were urged to comply with speed limits and maintain sufficient safety distances between vehicles to reduce the risk of collisions.
Fujairah Police stressed that adherence to road safety regulations remains essential to protecting lives and preventing serious traffic accidents.
The investigation is continuing to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the fatal crash, the police said.