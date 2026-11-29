Police announce four alternative routes and send emergency alerts in three languages
Fujairah: Four trucks overturned on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, prompting authorities to close the highway towards Fujairah and send urgent mobile phone alerts warning motorists of the accident.
Fujairah Police General Headquarters announced on Sunday that the road had been closed from Al Farfar Bridge in the direction of Fujairah, with the closure affecting all vehicles travelling towards the emirate.
Fujairah Police confirmed that four trucks had overturned on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, prompting authorities to close the road to all traffic heading towards the emirate.
As part of its immediate response, Fujairah Police sent emergency traffic notifications directly to motorists' mobile phones in three languages — Arabic, English and Urdu — carrying the warning: "Attention: Traffic accident ahead."
The alerts were intended to warn drivers approaching the affected road section and encourage them to take precautions.
To help motorists avoid the closed section and reach Fujairah, police announced four alternative routes.
The first option is to take the Al Farfar exit, drive through the Al Farfar area and continue along Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road towards City Centre Fujairah.
The other three alternatives are:
- Mleiha–Al Dhaid Road.
- Mleiha–Kalba Road.
- Sharjah–Khorfakkan Road.
Fujairah Police urged motorists heading to the emirate to plan their journeys accordingly, follow the designated alternative routes and comply with traffic instructions.
Drivers were also advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant while travelling, stressing the importance of adhering to road safety guidelines to protect themselves and other road users.
Motorists are encouraged to follow the instructions issued by police and stay alert to traffic developments while the affected road remains closed.