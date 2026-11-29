Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street reopened after emergency teams cleared the scene
Fujairah: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street towards Fujairah has reopened to traffic after emergency and traffic teams cleared the scene of an accident involving four overturned trucks, Fujairah Police General Headquarters announced.
The accident had prompted authorities to close the road immediately after Al Farfar Bridge in the direction of Fujairah, affecting all vehicles travelling towards the emirate.
Following the incident, Fujairah Police issued urgent mobile phone alerts in Arabic, English and Urdu, warning motorists: "Attention: Traffic accident ahead."
Police also announced four alternative routes to help drivers reach Fujairah while the road was closed. These included the Al Farfar exit, passing through Al Al Farfar and connecting to Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road towards City Centre Fujairah, as well as Mleiha–Al Dhaid Road, Mleiha–Kalba Road and Sharjah–Khorfakkan Road.
Police confirmed that emergency and traffic teams had cleared the accident scene and reopened the affected road, allowing motorists to resume their journeys towards the emirate.
With traffic movement restored, Fujairah Police urged drivers to remain alert, exercise caution and strictly observe posted speed limits to protect themselves and other road users.
The reopening announcement was shared through the authority's official social media channels as part of its ongoing efforts to keep motorists informed about road conditions and promote public safety.