Ten Emiratis and four Indians confirmed among 14 people killed in Fujairah accident
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has called on all road users to comply with traffic regulations, observe speed limits, maintain safe distances between vehicles and remain alert to changing road conditions, particularly when traffic slows or comes to a halt.
The ministry issued the warning following a deadly traffic accident in Fujairah that killed 14 people and injured 30 others, stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility essential to protecting lives and preventing accidents.
In an update issued in coordination with the Federal Public Prosecution and other relevant authorities, the ministry confirmed that the 14 people killed included 10 Emiratis and four Indian nationals, following the completion of procedures to identify the victims.
The 30 injured included eight Emiratis, seven Indians, six Omanis, three Egyptians, two Jordanians, two Pakistanis and two Brazilians.
The accident occurred on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road near the entrance to Fujairah, when a lorry driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with another car before striking several vehicles that had slowed or stopped because of traffic congestion, according to Fujairah Police. The lorry caught fire, with flames spreading to several other vehicles.
The ministry confirmed that specialised police units, ambulance crews, Civil Defence teams and other emergency responders were deployed immediately after the accident. Their coordinated efforts helped provide urgent medical assistance to the injured, transport them to hospitals and secure the crash site.
The Federal Public Prosecution launched an investigation immediately after the accident, ordering technical inspections, forensic examinations and laboratory tests, including procedures to identify the deceased, to establish the circumstances of the crash and determine legal responsibility.
The ministry added that it was continuing to coordinate with the relevant authorities to complete the necessary procedures while respecting the privacy of the victims' families. It extended its condolences to those who had lost loved ones and wished the injured a speedy recovery.