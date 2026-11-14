Victims include 10 Emiratis and four Indians; 30 others injured in the crash.
Abu Dhabi: Fourteen people, including 10 UAE nationals and four Indians, died and 30 others were injured in two consecutive collisions on Sheikh Khalifa Road in Fujairah in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, the Ministry of Interior has announced.
The accident left several vehicles and trucks damaged, prompting an emergency response from the relevant authorities.
The 30 injured included eight UAE nationals, seven Indians, six Omanis, three Egyptians, two Jordanians, two Pakistanis and two Brazilians.
The ministry said the identities of all 14 people who died had been established following the completion of the necessary identification procedure
The Federal Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into the accident, ordering on-site inspections, technical assessments and laboratory tests to establish the cause and circumstances of the collisions.
The investigation will also determine any legal responsibility arising from the incident.
Specialised police teams rushed to the scene immediately after the accident, working alongside ambulance crews, Civil Defence teams and other concerned authorities, the Ministry of Interior said.
The coordinated emergency response ensured that the injured received prompt medical attention and were transferred to hospitals for treatment. Authorities also secured the accident site and took the necessary measures to manage the situation, the ministry added.
The Ministry of Interior said the response demonstrated the level of coordination and operational readiness among the various agencies involved in handling the accident.
Coordination between the ministry, the Federal Public Prosecution and other concerned authorities is continuing to complete all procedures related to the crash and its investigation.
The ministry also stressed that the privacy of the victims' families was being respected.
Following the tragedy, the Ministry of Interior renewed its appeal to motorists and all road users to strictly observe traffic regulations, adhere to designated speed limits and maintain sufficient safe distances between vehicles.
Drivers were also urged to remain alert to changing road conditions, particularly when traffic begins to slow down or vehicles come to a complete stop.
The ministry stressed that compliance with traffic instructions is a shared responsibility and a fundamental requirement for protecting lives and improving road safety.
It called for greater traffic awareness and strict adherence to safety requirements while driving, emphasising the importance of responsible road behaviour in preventing accidents and protecting all road users.
The Ministry of Interior extended its sincere condolences to the families of those who died and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Total casualties: 44.
Fatalities: 14 people – 10 UAE nationals and four Indians.
Injured: 30 people from seven nationalities:
8 UAE nationals
7 Indians
6 Omanis
3 Egyptians
2 Jordanians
2 Pakistanis
2 Brazilians
Federal Public Prosecution has ordered on-site inspections, technical examinations and laboratory tests to establish the cause of the accident.
Motorists urged to follow speed limits, maintain safe distances and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.