Fujairah crash that killed 14: Truck driver detained as prosecutors investigate

Investigators examine brakes, speed records, road safety measures after deadly collisions
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of a truck driver and launched a detailed investigation into a devastating crash in Fujairah that killed 14 people and injured around 30 others, as investigators examine whether vehicle defects or breaches of road safety regulations contributed to the tragedy.
The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, on Sheikh Khalifa Road in Fujairah, involving two consecutive collisions that left several vehicles and trucks damaged.
Acting on the directives of UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, a team from the Public Prosecution rushed to the scene after receiving notification of the accident. The team, led by Haitham Ali Al Hammadi, First Chief Prosecutor at Fujairah Public Prosecution, began examining the site, documenting evidence and investigating the circumstances surrounding the crashes.
Preliminary investigations established that two consecutive accidents took place on Sheikh Khalifa Road in the direction of Fujairah.
The first involved a vehicle colliding with a stationary truck. In the second, a truck carrying two shipping containers struck several vehicles before overturning.
The crashes occurred in an area where the right-hand lane had been closed to traffic to allow maintenance works.
To establish the exact sequence of events and identify the technical causes, prosecutors ordered the impoundment of the truck and the damaged vehicles for detailed examination. Specialists have been tasked with inspecting the vehicles, particularly their braking systems, while investigators have ordered the extraction of data from tracking devices and speed-recording systems.
These examinations will help determine the technical circumstances of the crashes and establish whether the required road safety measures were in place.
After questioning the truck driver involved in the accident, the Public Prosecution ordered his pretrial detention. The necessary security measures are to remain in place while he is receiving treatment in hospital.
Prosecutors also ordered laboratory tests, the confiscation of his passport and driving licence, and a comprehensive technical report from the relevant authorities covering both accidents.
Investigations have continued since the incident, with prosecutors hearing statements from witnesses and injured survivors to piece together what happened and establish the circumstances leading to the loss of life.
Alongside the investigation into the causes of the crashes, the Public Prosecution has ordered forensic examinations to establish the causes of death and DNA testing to identify the victims.
DNA samples are being compared with specimens provided by their families to ensure the identification process is completed promptly and in accordance with legal procedures.
The Public Prosecution said investigations were ongoing to establish all the factors and circumstances that led to the tragedy, including whether violations of road safety requirements or breaches of legal obligations contributed to the crashes.
It affirmed that legal action would be taken against anyone found responsible based on the findings of the investigation.
The authority extended its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery, stressing its commitment to pursuing the investigation thoroughly and efficiently to ensure justice and safeguard the lives of all road users.