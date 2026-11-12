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Fujairah Police warn against spreading rumours after midnight accident

Police urge public to rely on official sources for death, injury and nationality details

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Fujairah Police warn against spreading rumours after midnight accident

Fujairah: Fujairah Police have urged the public not to circulate rumours or unverified information following a traffic accident that occurred at midnight, warning against sharing misleading details about the incident.

In a statement posted on its official social media channels, Fujairah Police General Headquarters (GHQ) cautioned against spreading unconfirmed reports about the number of fatalities and injuries, as well as the nationalities of those involved.

The authority stressed the importance of obtaining information exclusively from official and verified sources, urging the public to avoid sharing speculation that could cause confusion.

Police confirmed that the relevant authorities are following up on the accident and investigating its circumstances. Further details will be announced once the information has been verified and officially approved.

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