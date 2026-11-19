The premise of a separate “girls’ version” assumes women need a softer, pinker product: Grand Theft Auto, but the theft is just borrowing a cardigan. The numbers disagree. According to the Entertainment Software Association’s 2025 Global Power of Play report, which surveyed more than 24,000 players across 21 countries, women make up 48% of gamers worldwide, and actually outnumber men in 10 of those countries. That’s half the lobby. Nor is this a sudden surge: even at its lowest point in two decades of tracking, the ESA has never seen women account for less than 40% of players. They’ve been holding their own for years; some people just weren’t looking.