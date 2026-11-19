Gamers on social media shut down the question: Women have been playing all along
After 13 years, two delays and more memes than anyone can count, Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here. It launched first in New Zealand at midnight local time and is rolling out across the world as each market hits midnight. Critics are almost unanimous: the early Metacritic score sits at 99 across 114 reviews, and IGN awarded it a 10/10, calling it unprecedented.
Fans are already sharing clips of accidental chaos, and some are grumbling that cheats stay locked until the story is finished. Even consoles capped at 30 frames per second haven’t dampened the mood much.
Then there’s the money. Sensor Tower estimates around 17 million digital pre-orders and about $1.65 billion in spending before most players had even pressed start.
And yet, amid all this, the internet still found time to ask: “What’s the girls’ version of GTA 6?”
“I was running people over in Vice City at 6 years old,” one player replied, with the weary energy of a veteran asked whether she’s sure she knows how the controller works. “What do you mean ‘girls version of GTA 6’?”
Another went further and laid out an itinerary: “We’re going to blast music while running people over, rob places, go shopping, plan cute dates, beat ppl up, customise our cars, etc. cause we enjoy it.”
It’s a perfectly balanced weekend plan. Armed robbery, then retail therapy. Street brawl, then a candlelit dinner. A custom paint job, chosen with the same care as an outfit. Frankly, it’s a more complete use of an open world than most players manage.
The premise of a separate “girls’ version” assumes women need a softer, pinker product: Grand Theft Auto, but the theft is just borrowing a cardigan. The numbers disagree. According to the Entertainment Software Association’s 2025 Global Power of Play report, which surveyed more than 24,000 players across 21 countries, women make up 48% of gamers worldwide, and actually outnumber men in 10 of those countries. That’s half the lobby. Nor is this a sudden surge: even at its lowest point in two decades of tracking, the ESA has never seen women account for less than 40% of players. They’ve been holding their own for years; some people just weren’t looking.
The game is also making the point itself. GTA 6 is headlined by Lucia, the series’ first female lead in the modern era. The girls’ version of GTA 6 is on the cover.
None of this is new. Women have been stealing cars in Liberty City, outrunning the law in San Andreas and causing mayhem in Los Santos since before some of today’s commentators had a gamertag. They simply didn’t feel the need to announce it, until someone asked if they would like a version with the crime taken out.
So, for the record: the girls’ version of GTA 6 has the same map, the same heists, the same questionable driving and the same soundtrack turned up far too loud. The only real difference is who’s behind the wheel, and frankly, she’s been driving the whole time.
See you in Vice City. Mind the curb.