Rockstar’s $1b-plus bet releases on Nov 19, with billions expected in week-one sales
Dubai: Grand Theft Auto VI goes on sale on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. But the talk of the town isn’t just about who gets their hands on the game first, it's the mind boggling numbers behind the game. It is with good reason that it is being viewed as the most expensive video game ever produced.
Reports have claimed GTA 6 may have cost more to make than the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, which reportedly cost $1.5 billion back in 2010. But Rockstar has since denied that claim, with head of publishing Jennifer Kolbe rejecting the comparison in a Bloomberg feature.
Bloomberg still describes it as the costliest game ever made, based on the time and labour involved. Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two has disclosed a budget, but the credible estimate of $1 billion to $2 billion puts it in the same range as the tower. But what also stands out is the time taken, with the Burj Khalifa ready in just about six years, against roughly 12 years gone behind producing GTA 6.
According to industry estimates reported by media outlets, GTA 6 development costs could range from $1 billion to $1.5 billion. This accounts for the biggest chunk going towards payroll.UK filings show Rockstar North spent over £2.14 billion, around $2.7 billion to $3 billion, on staff between 2019 and 2025. That covers the studio’s whole workforce, so only part of it would belong to GTA 6.
Add to that other production costs such as motion capture, voice-over-artists, art, engineering, testing and localisation. Then comes marketing, which would have a separate budget altogether. Some analysts estimate GTA 6’s marketing alone could approach or exceed GTA V’s entire $265 million budget. Online infrastructure and post-launch support add further costs.
The standard edition costs $79.99 and the digital-only ultimate edition is priced at $99.99. In the UAE, that converts to about Dh299.16 for the standard edition and AED 373.96 for the ultimate edition. Take-Two is leaning on digital sales, and analysts say that could curb the second-hand market, where it could be sold for higher. Platform holders usually take a cut of each digital sale, typically about 30 per cent, which trims what Take-Two keeps.
Gaming market intelligence platform Newzoo reports that GTA 6's first week could perhaps be the strongest pre-order campaign on record. They are pencilling in launch-week revenues of $3.25 billion to $5.2 billion, or 37 million to 51 million copies.
Take-Two’s own guidance is more cautious. It expects net bookings of $3.35 billion to $3.5 billion for the quarter that includes the launch. For the year to March 2027 it forecasts $8 billion to $8.2 billion, up from $6.72 billion. Analysts call that guidance conservative. JPMorgan says it implies mid-30-million unit sales, while Morgan Stanley expects 40 million copies this fiscal year. Analysts say Take-Two could recoup its investment within days of release.
Rockstar is a Take-Two label, so the profit goes to the Nasdaq-listed publisher and its shareholders. Rockstar is expected to supply 37 per cent of this year’s bookings. Take-Two guides adjusted earnings of $3.80 to $4 per share for the launch quarter. Take-Two has not said how much GTA 6 will contribute to that figure.
GTA V cost about $265 million to develop and market, back in 2013. RDR2 is estimated at $370 million to $500 million, and Cyberpunk 2077 at $316 million. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is at about $700 million, and Avatar: The Way of Water at $460 million. GTA V had set the sales benchmark. It sold 11 million copies on day one and reached $1 billion in three days. It has now sold nearly 235 million copies. Analysts expect GTA 6 to more than double that opening.
Hardware is already moving. UK PS5 sales rose 33 per cent and Xbox Series sales 34 per cent in the week after Netflix aired a GTA 6 preview on August 27. Sony’s PS5 passed 100 million shipments on November 10. GTA 6 skips PC and PS4 at launch, so many players must upgrade or buy consoles. Take-Two’s finance chief says she expects the game to lift console sales despite higher hardware prices. Retailers, subscription services and accessory makers should still see a holiday lift.