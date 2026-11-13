The 13-year wait is almost over: GTA 6 arrives on PS5 next week, and UAE fans can get ready now

After 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI is finally one week away. Rockstar Games has confirmed November 19, 2026, as the release date, bringing players back to Vice City with a new story, two protagonists and a much larger world to explore. For UAE PlayStation 5 owners, the excitement is understandable, and securing a copy ahead of launch makes sense if GTA 6 is already on your must-play list. With the Standard Edition listed on Amazon.ae, however, there are a few important details to check before ordering, particularly the delivery date and the fact that the boxed version contains a download code rather than a disc.