Can a steering wheel make racing games feel more real? Meet the Logitech G29

The Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel remains a compelling upgrade for PlayStation and PC gamers who want to experience racing beyond the familiar movements of a controller. Its biggest attraction is the physical connection it creates between the player and the virtual car, with steering resistance, responsive pedals and paddle shifters bringing greater involvement to every lap. Although the G29 has been available for years, its combination of dual-motor force feedback, leather-wrapped steering and a complete three-pedal setup continues to make sense for UAE gamers building their first serious racing setup.

Key facts

What you get with the Logitech G29

The wheel attaches to a suitable desk or racing stand using built-in clamps. Players interested in manual gear changes can also add Logitech's separately sold Driving Force Shifter, a six-speed accessory compatible with the G29.

The included pedal unit has three pedals for acceleration, braking and clutch operation. The brake uses progressive resistance to create a different sensation from the accelerator, while the pedal base incorporates gripping features intended to help keep it positioned during use.

At the centre of the system is Logitech's dual-motor force-feedback mechanism. It uses helical gears and a steering sensor to translate supported game effects into physical resistance and movement through the wheel.

The steering wheel features a hand-stitched leather covering, stainless steel paddle shifters and solid steel ball bearings in its shaft. Its 900-degree steering rotation allows more natural steering movements in supported racing games, while integrated PlayStation controls make menu navigation and in-game adjustments accessible without returning to a standard controller.

The Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel is a steering wheel and pedal system designed for compatible PlayStation consoles and Windows PCs. According to Logitech, it supports PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PC, although individual game compatibility should be checked before purchase. It is distinct from the G920, which is designed for Xbox and PC.

How it performs: The difference between a controller and a racing wheel

The G29's strongest argument is force feedback. A conventional controller communicates much of a car's behaviour through visual cues and vibration. With the G29, supported games can also communicate changes in steering load through the wheel itself.

Logitech explains that its dual-motor system responds to events such as tyre slip, changing road surfaces and shifts in vehicle balance. The result is a more involved form of control, particularly in racing simulations where steering inputs and vehicle behaviour matter.

Independent reviewer GamersNexus praised the G29's force feedback for adding a convincing physical dimension to racing. Its review also highlighted the resistance of the brake pedal and the stability of the wheel when secured to an appropriate mounting surface.

That difference becomes relevant in games such as Gran Turismo 7 and Assetto Corsa, which Logitech identifies among supported PlayStation racing titles. Rather than making quick thumbstick corrections, players can steer through corners and manage acceleration and braking using separate physical controls.

For UAE gamers playing in apartments, setup deserves consideration. The wheel needs a stable desk or stand, and its gear-driven mechanism produces mechanical feedback that can be audible during energetic driving. A secure mounting arrangement and sensible placement make it better suited to regular gaming sessions.