Can a steering wheel make racing games feel more real? Meet the Logitech G29

Real steering, responsive pedals and immersive racing, all from your gaming setup
The Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel remains a compelling upgrade for PlayStation and PC gamers who want to experience racing beyond the familiar movements of a controller. Its biggest attraction is the physical connection it creates between the player and the virtual car, with steering resistance, responsive pedals and paddle shifters bringing greater involvement to every lap. Although the G29 has been available for years, its combination of dual-motor force feedback, leather-wrapped steering and a complete three-pedal setup continues to make sense for UAE gamers building their first serious racing setup.
Best for: PlayStation and PC racing enthusiasts upgrading from a controller
Bottom line: A convincing introduction to force-feedback racing without requiring a professional simulator
The Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel is a steering wheel and pedal system designed for compatible PlayStation consoles and Windows PCs. According to Logitech, it supports PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PC, although individual game compatibility should be checked before purchase. It is distinct from the G920, which is designed for Xbox and PC.
The steering wheel features a hand-stitched leather covering, stainless steel paddle shifters and solid steel ball bearings in its shaft. Its 900-degree steering rotation allows more natural steering movements in supported racing games, while integrated PlayStation controls make menu navigation and in-game adjustments accessible without returning to a standard controller.
At the centre of the system is Logitech's dual-motor force-feedback mechanism. It uses helical gears and a steering sensor to translate supported game effects into physical resistance and movement through the wheel.
The included pedal unit has three pedals for acceleration, braking and clutch operation. The brake uses progressive resistance to create a different sensation from the accelerator, while the pedal base incorporates gripping features intended to help keep it positioned during use.
The wheel attaches to a suitable desk or racing stand using built-in clamps. Players interested in manual gear changes can also add Logitech's separately sold Driving Force Shifter, a six-speed accessory compatible with the G29.
The G29's strongest argument is force feedback. A conventional controller communicates much of a car's behaviour through visual cues and vibration. With the G29, supported games can also communicate changes in steering load through the wheel itself.
Logitech explains that its dual-motor system responds to events such as tyre slip, changing road surfaces and shifts in vehicle balance. The result is a more involved form of control, particularly in racing simulations where steering inputs and vehicle behaviour matter.
Independent reviewer GamersNexus praised the G29's force feedback for adding a convincing physical dimension to racing. Its review also highlighted the resistance of the brake pedal and the stability of the wheel when secured to an appropriate mounting surface.
That difference becomes relevant in games such as Gran Turismo 7 and Assetto Corsa, which Logitech identifies among supported PlayStation racing titles. Rather than making quick thumbstick corrections, players can steer through corners and manage acceleration and braking using separate physical controls.
For UAE gamers playing in apartments, setup deserves consideration. The wheel needs a stable desk or stand, and its gear-driven mechanism produces mechanical feedback that can be audible during energetic driving. A secure mounting arrangement and sensible placement make it better suited to regular gaming sessions.
The G29 uses an established gear-driven design rather than the direct-drive technology found in more advanced racing equipment. Its appeal lies in delivering meaningful physical feedback without requiring buyers to commit immediately to a larger simulator system
Dual-motor force feedback: Adds steering resistance and physical responses to supported racing games, making vehicle behaviour easier to sense.
Leather-wrapped wheel and metal shifters: Provides tactile steering and gear-change controls with materials associated with more substantial gaming hardware.
Three-pedal arrangement: Includes a clutch alongside the accelerator and progressive brake, allowing players to explore different driving styles.
PlayStation and PC compatibility: Supports several PlayStation generations and compatible PC racing games, making it useful across different gaming setups.
The G29 makes the most sense for players who regularly enjoy racing games and want a more engaging way to drive. PlayStation owners interested in Gran Turismo, PC gamers exploring racing simulations and enthusiasts building a compact home setup are its natural audience.
It also suits buyers who prefer to start with a complete wheel and pedal arrangement rather than assembling a more specialised system.
The G29 remains relevant because the main attraction of a racing wheel has not changed: it gives players physical control over steering, acceleration and braking in a way that a handheld controller cannot fully reproduce.
Its leather-covered wheel, metal paddle shifters and included pedal unit provide the essentials for a more involving racing experience. The force-feedback system is established technology, but it still offers a meaningful step into simulator-style driving for newcomers.
For UAE buyers, the decision should depend on how frequently they play racing games, whether they have a suitable mounting surface and how the current Amazon.ae offer compares with newer alternatives.
Our verdict: The Logitech G29 is a worthwhile first racing wheel for committed PlayStation and PC racers. It is especially appealing to anyone who wants more involvement behind the virtual wheel without building an elaborate racing cockpit.
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