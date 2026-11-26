But a full Gmail is rarely about email alone and the fix is often free
Before you hand Google a monthly fee, spend 20 minutes cleaning up: most people can get back several gigabytes for free, and paying only makes sense once you know where your space is really going.
It usually arrives at a bad moment. You're waiting on a boarding pass, a school form or a job offer, and a red banner appears at the top of your inbox: your storage is almost full. A few days later, another nudge, this time with a friendly button offering more space for a small monthly fee.
It's tempting to tap upgrade and move on. But a full Gmail is rarely about email alone, and the fix is often free. Here is what's actually going on, what happens if you ignore it, and how to decide whether paying is worth it.
Your free allowance is one shared bucket of up to 15 GB, split between Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos. In some countries, Google's own plan page now says the full 15 GB comes with adding a phone number to your account.
Text emails are tiny. The usual culprits are:
Photos and videos. Every phone picture backed up in Original quality counts. Since June 2021, so do Storage saver backups.
Old attachments. Years of PDFs, slide decks and holiday videos sent by email add up.
Phone backups. On Android, WhatsApp backups, texts, call logs and app data all draw from the same 15 GB.
Drive files. Uploads, Meet recordings, and Docs or Sheets you've created or edited since June 2021.
Trash and Spam. Deleted emails still count until the bin is emptied.
One thing that doesn't count: files other people share with you. Those sit in the owner's storage, not yours, unless you make your own copy.
Once you hit the limit, Gmail stops sending and receiving, and emails sent to you bounce back to the sender. That's the real danger: a bank alert, a password-reset code or a client's message simply never arrives.
The rest of your Google life freezes too. Photos stop backing up, you can't create new Docs or Sheets, and Drive files become largely download-or-delete only. You can still sign in and see everything you already have.
The long-term risk is bigger. If you stay over your limit for two years, Google may delete your content across Gmail, Drive and Photos, with at least three months' notice by email first. Separately, an account that isn't used at all for two years can be deleted entirely. Signing in once in a while keeps it alive.
Work from the biggest wins down. Most of this is Google's own advice
See where the space went. Open Google's storage manager at one.google.com/storage/management. It shows how much each app uses and flags large items.
Hunt down big attachments. Type larger:10M into the Gmail search bar to find emails over 10 MB, or older_than:2y has:attachment for old ones. Save anything precious to your computer, then delete.
Empty Trash and Spam. Deleted mail still counts until it's gone for good. Do the same in Drive and Photos, which have their own bins.
Sort Drive by size. Click Storage in Drive's left menu and your files line up largest first. Look out for duplicates ending in "(1)" or "Copy of".
Tame phone backups. Old device backups can be removed in the storage manager. On Android, switch off "Include videos" in WhatsApp's chat backup settings before deleting an old backup, or it simply comes back.
Rethink photo backup. Videos are the heaviest items. Move old ones to a computer or external drive, then delete them from Photos.
Be patient afterwards. After a big clear-out, the storage meter can take 48 to 72 hours to catch up. And if Photos backup is still on, queued pictures may fill the space you just freed.
Run through these five questions first:
Have I emptied Trash and Spam in Gmail, Drive and Photos?
Have I searched Gmail for attachments over 10 MB?
Is my phone silently backing up videos, WhatsApp chats or an old device?
Is anyone else in my home paying for their own plan that we could share?
Would the $4.99 AI Plus plan give me more for nearly the same money as a storage-only tier?
The bottom line: paying for storage isn't a scam. For a family with years of phone photos, a couple of dollars a month is a fair price for peace of mind. But do the free clean-up first, pick the smallest plan that fits, and share it with the people you live with. Your inbox, and your wallet, will thank you.