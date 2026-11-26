See where the space went. Open Google's storage manager at one.google.com/storage/management. It shows how much each app uses and flags large items.

Hunt down big attachments. Type larger:10M into the Gmail search bar to find emails over 10 MB, or older_than:2y has:attachment for old ones. Save anything precious to your computer, then delete.

Empty Trash and Spam. Deleted mail still counts until it's gone for good. Do the same in Drive and Photos, which have their own bins.

Sort Drive by size. Click Storage in Drive's left menu and your files line up largest first. Look out for duplicates ending in "(1)" or "Copy of".

Tame phone backups. Old device backups can be removed in the storage manager. On Android, switch off "Include videos" in WhatsApp's chat backup settings before deleting an old backup, or it simply comes back.