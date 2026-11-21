Android and iPhone users are gradually receiving the expanded group chat capacity
Dubai: WhatsApp is raising its group chat limit from 1,024 to 1,500 members, allowing more people to join the same conversation without administrators having to create additional groups.
The change was first reported by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates. It is gradually becoming available to Android and iPhone users, although the company has not announced when everyone will receive it.
For users in the UAE, the extra capacity could be useful for school parent groups, residential communities and workplaces that rely on WhatsApp for everyday updates. Instead of splitting members across several chats, administrators could keep more people in one group.
It could also make things easier for expatriate associations, religious communities, volunteer groups and sports clubs, particularly when organising events or sharing information with large numbers of members.
According to WABetaInfo, the higher limit is reaching some users on recent versions of WhatsApp for Android and iPhone.
The rollout is gradual, so users may still see the previous limit of 1,024 members. There is no confirmed date for wider availability, including in the UAE.
WhatsApp’s official Help Centre also continues to list 1,024 as the maximum group size.
Administrators will not need to create new groups or change any settings. Once the feature becomes available to their accounts, existing groups can accommodate up to 1,500 members.
That is an additional 476 places per group.
The increase also covers individual chats within WhatsApp Communities. However, the separate Communities announcement group limit remains unchanged at 2,000 members.
Open a WhatsApp group you administer, tap the group name and select the option to add participants.
If the update has reached your account, you should be able to add members beyond the previous 1,024-person limit.
Otherwise, you will have to wait for the rollout to reach your account.
WhatsApp previously doubled its group chat capacity from 512 to 1,024 members in 2022.