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WhatsApp to end support for older iPhones from May 5; Android devices also affected

WhatsApp tightens system requirements, affecting millions of older smartphones

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Users on outdated iOS and Android versions must upgrade devices to keep using app
Users on outdated iOS and Android versions must upgrade devices to keep using app

WhatsApp is set to end support for several older smartphones as part of its latest update cycle, affecting both iPhone and Android users. The change is aimed at improving security, performance and compatibility with new features.

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iPhones below iOS 15.1 will lose access

The messaging platform will no longer support iPhones that cannot run iOS 15.1 or later. This includes older models such as the iPhone 5 series and iPhone 6 series, which are unable to upgrade to the required software version.

Devices that remain on unsupported iOS versions will gradually lose access to WhatsApp services, including messaging features.

Users can check their software version by going to:
Settings > General > About > iOS Version

Key affected iPhone models

Devices that cannot upgrade to iOS 15.1 or later include:

  • iPhone 5

  • iPhone 5c

  • iPhone 5s

  • iPhone 6

  • iPhone 6 Plus

These models will no longer be compatible with the latest version of WhatsApp.

Android 6.0 and older devices to lose access

WhatsApp will also phase out support for Android devices running versions below Android 6, affecting older smartphones that are no longer receiving system updates.

September 2026 deadline confirmed

From September 8, 2026, WhatsApp will stop working on Android phones running versions older than Android 6.0. Devices on Android 5.0 and 5.1 will lose access to the app completely.

Why WhatsApp is ending support

Owned by Meta, WhatsApp regularly updates its minimum system requirements to maintain security standards, app performance and compatibility with new tools and encryption systems. Older operating systems are often unable to support these improvements.

What users should do next

Users affected are advised to:

  • Back up chats and media to avoid data loss

  • Check for available software updates

  • Upgrade to a newer device if their phone is no longer supported

Without action, users may lose access to messaging, calls and app functionality once support ends.

Related Topics:
technologyWhatsAppSamsungSmartphones

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