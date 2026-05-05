WhatsApp tightens system requirements, affecting millions of older smartphones
WhatsApp is set to end support for several older smartphones as part of its latest update cycle, affecting both iPhone and Android users. The change is aimed at improving security, performance and compatibility with new features.
The messaging platform will no longer support iPhones that cannot run iOS 15.1 or later. This includes older models such as the iPhone 5 series and iPhone 6 series, which are unable to upgrade to the required software version.
Devices that remain on unsupported iOS versions will gradually lose access to WhatsApp services, including messaging features.
Users can check their software version by going to:
Settings > General > About > iOS Version
Devices that cannot upgrade to iOS 15.1 or later include:
iPhone 5
iPhone 5c
iPhone 5s
iPhone 6
iPhone 6 Plus
These models will no longer be compatible with the latest version of WhatsApp.
WhatsApp will also phase out support for Android devices running versions below Android 6, affecting older smartphones that are no longer receiving system updates.
From September 8, 2026, WhatsApp will stop working on Android phones running versions older than Android 6.0. Devices on Android 5.0 and 5.1 will lose access to the app completely.
Owned by Meta, WhatsApp regularly updates its minimum system requirements to maintain security standards, app performance and compatibility with new tools and encryption systems. Older operating systems are often unable to support these improvements.
Users affected are advised to:
Back up chats and media to avoid data loss
Check for available software updates
Upgrade to a newer device if their phone is no longer supported
Without action, users may lose access to messaging, calls and app functionality once support ends.