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10 ways Dubai’s Agentic AI push will impact businesses in UAE

Dubai’s Agentic AI push to boost productivity, cut costs, and reshape businesses

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
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Agentic AI
Agentic AI
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Dubai: Dubai has launched a new initiative to move its private sector toward “Agentic AI” — systems that can act, decide, and execute tasks with minimal human input. Here’s how that shift is set to affect businesses across the emirate:

1. Higher productivity across operations

Agentic AI systems are designed to execute tasks independently.

  • Automate workflows

  • Reduce manual intervention

  • Speed up decision-making

The result: faster output with fewer operational bottlenecks.

2.  Lower operating costs

Automation at scale can reduce overheads tied to labour-intensive processes.

  • Fewer repetitive tasks handled by staff

  • Optimised resource use

  • Reduced inefficiencies

This allows companies to operate leaner while maintaining output.

3.  New business models emerge

The initiative encourages companies to rethink how they operate.

  • Shift toward AI-driven services

  • Build “self-executing” business processes

  • Develop data-led strategies

This opens space for entirely new revenue streams.

4. Access to funding and incubators

Dubai is backing the shift with targeted support.

  • Dedicated funds for Agentic AI ventures

  • New incubators for startups

  • Support for scaling AI-driven ideas

This lowers barriers for companies entering the AI space.

5. Workforce upskilling at scale

A two-year programme will train businesses across sectors.

  • Specialised tracks for business councils

  • Focus on AI adoption and deployment

  • Support for technical skill development

Companies gain access to structured learning without building it from scratch.

6. More opportunities for startups, youth

The initiative targets new economic activity.

  • Encourages entrepreneurship in AI

  • Supports young talent entering the sector

  • Helps turn ideas into commercial projects

This expands the pipeline of innovation within the private sector.

7. Faster digital transformation

Agentic AI accelerates existing tech adoption efforts.

  • Integrates into current digital systems

  • Enhances automation across departments

  • Improves operational efficiency

Businesses move quicker from legacy processes to AI-led systems.

8. Stronger global competitiveness

Dubai aims to position itself as a global hub for commercial AI.

  • Attracts international tech firms

  • Strengthens the local innovation ecosystem

  • Expands access to global markets

For businesses, this means operating in a more competitive, tech-driven environment.

9. Better access to government support

The initiative builds on Dubai’s existing private sector model.

  • Direct channels with policymakers

  • Proactive regulatory environment

  • Support for expansion into new markets

This creates a more structured path for companies adopting AI.

10.  Shift toward data-driven decision-making

Agentic AI relies heavily on data to function effectively.

  • Encourages better data use

  • Improves forecasting and planning

  • Supports real-time decision-making

Businesses that adapt quickly can gain a measurable edge.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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