10 ways Dubai’s Agentic AI push will impact businesses in UAE

Dubai: Dubai has launched a new initiative to move its private sector toward “Agentic AI” — systems that can act, decide, and execute tasks with minimal human input. Here’s how that shift is set to affect businesses across the emirate:

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.