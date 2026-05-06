10 ways Dubai’s Agentic AI push will impact businesses in UAE

Dubai’s Agentic AI push to boost productivity, cut costs, and reshape businesses
Dubai: Dubai has launched a new initiative to move its private sector toward “Agentic AI” — systems that can act, decide, and execute tasks with minimal human input. Here’s how that shift is set to affect businesses across the emirate:
Agentic AI systems are designed to execute tasks independently.
Automate workflows
Reduce manual intervention
Speed up decision-making
The result: faster output with fewer operational bottlenecks.
Automation at scale can reduce overheads tied to labour-intensive processes.
Fewer repetitive tasks handled by staff
Optimised resource use
Reduced inefficiencies
This allows companies to operate leaner while maintaining output.
The initiative encourages companies to rethink how they operate.
Shift toward AI-driven services
Build “self-executing” business processes
Develop data-led strategies
This opens space for entirely new revenue streams.
Dubai is backing the shift with targeted support.
Dedicated funds for Agentic AI ventures
New incubators for startups
Support for scaling AI-driven ideas
This lowers barriers for companies entering the AI space.
A two-year programme will train businesses across sectors.
Specialised tracks for business councils
Focus on AI adoption and deployment
Support for technical skill development
Companies gain access to structured learning without building it from scratch.
The initiative targets new economic activity.
Encourages entrepreneurship in AI
Supports young talent entering the sector
Helps turn ideas into commercial projects
This expands the pipeline of innovation within the private sector.
Agentic AI accelerates existing tech adoption efforts.
Integrates into current digital systems
Enhances automation across departments
Improves operational efficiency
Businesses move quicker from legacy processes to AI-led systems.
Dubai aims to position itself as a global hub for commercial AI.
Attracts international tech firms
Strengthens the local innovation ecosystem
Expands access to global markets
For businesses, this means operating in a more competitive, tech-driven environment.
The initiative builds on Dubai’s existing private sector model.
Direct channels with policymakers
Proactive regulatory environment
Support for expansion into new markets
This creates a more structured path for companies adopting AI.
Agentic AI relies heavily on data to function effectively.
Encourages better data use
Improves forecasting and planning
Supports real-time decision-making
Businesses that adapt quickly can gain a measurable edge.