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UAE fast-tracks new weight-loss pill, patients to weigh affordability, access

Unlike injectable GLP-1, orforglipron can fit into daily life with minimal disruption

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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UAE fast-tracks new weight-loss pill, patients to weigh affordability, access
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Dubai: The UAE has moved quickly to approve a new generation of weight-loss treatment, positioning itself among the first countries globally to make an oral GLP-1 therapy available.

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The approval of Foundayo (orforglipron) signals a shift in how obesity is treated—away from injections and toward simpler, daily-use medication. But for patients, the development raises immediate questions around access, affordability and how it compares to alternatives still waiting in the pipeline.

Shift from injections to routines

At the centre of that shift is convenience. Unlike injectable GLP-1 therapies, orforglipron is designed to fit into daily life with minimal disruption. It can be taken once a day, at any time, without restrictions on food or water intake.

That simplicity targets a key gap in treatment uptake. Despite the growing prominence of GLP-1 drugs, fewer than one in ten people who could benefit from them are currently using such therapies. Barriers range from cost and access to stigma and the perception that obesity is not serious enough to require medical treatment.

A daily pill directly addresses some of those frictions:

  • No need for injections or clinical handling

  • No timing constraints around meals or hydration

  • Easier integration into work, travel and daily schedules

Clinical data supports its role as a long-term management tool rather than a short-term fix. In trials, participants taking the highest dose of orforglipron lost an average of 27.3 pounds, or 12.4 per cent of body weight. The treatment was also linked to improvements in cardiovascular risk markers, including cholesterol levels, waist circumference and blood pressure.

Nod for one drug, not another

The UAE’s approval of Foundayo comes as the oral version of Wegovy (semaglutide) continues to undergo regulatory review, following its approval in the United States in late 2025.

The difference reflects the distinct regulatory pathways for each treatment.

Wegovy’s tablet is considered a new formulation and is subject to a separate evaluation process, despite the injectable version already being approved. Its international rollout is also more closely aligned with European regulatory timelines, which can influence the sequence of approvals in other markets, including the UAE.

In parallel, UAE authorities have prioritised the early registration of orforglipron as part of a broader strategy to accelerate access to innovative therapies.

UAE first to approve treatment

The country is among the first globally to approve the treatment, underscoring its focus on expanding patient options and supporting the shift toward more convenient, non-injectable care.

As a result, patients in the UAE currently have access to one oral GLP-1 therapy, while additional options remain under review. Further approvals are expected to expand the range of available treatments over time.

Emerging data continues to inform how these therapies compare. Findings from the ORION study suggest oral semaglutide may be associated with greater weight loss and lower discontinuation rates due to side effects compared with orforglipron, although these results are based on indirect comparisons rather than head-to-head trials. Patient preference research has also indicated strong interest in semaglutide-like treatment profiles.

At present, availability reflects regulatory timelines, with treatment options expected to broaden as additional approvals are completed.

Cost, coverage, access?

Pricing is likely to become the next major factor influencing adoption.

In the US, orforglipron is expected to cost as little as $25 per month for patients with commercial insurance, rising to around $149 per month for those paying out of pocket. While UAE pricing has not yet been announced, those figures provide a benchmark for what patients might expect.

Access will likely depend on several factors:

  • Whether insurers classify obesity treatment as essential care

  • The extent of reimbursement for long-term use

  • Out-of-pocket affordability for patients without coverage

The long-term nature of treatment adds to the financial considerations. GLP-1 therapies are designed for sustained use, meaning costs accumulate over time rather than being limited to a short course of treatment.

What comes next?

The UAE’s push to accelerate access to obesity treatments reflects the scale of the issue. Obesity is associated with more than 200 diseases and health complications, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension and multiple forms of cancer.

Expanding treatment options is increasingly seen as part of a wider effort to reduce long-term healthcare burdens and improve population health outcomes.

Further developments are expected in the coming months, including the commercial rollout of orforglipron and potential progress on the approval of competing therapies such as oral Wegovy.

As more options enter the market, attention is likely to shift from availability to differentiation—how treatments compare in effectiveness, tolerability and cost.

For patients, the change is already visible. Weight-loss treatment is moving away from specialised clinical settings and into everyday routines, shaped not only by clinical outcomes but by how easily therapies fit into daily life—and whether people can afford to stay on them.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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