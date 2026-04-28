UAE approves Foundayo pill for obesity treatment: What to know

Dr. Tony Joseph (right), Consultant Endocrinology, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Shahama, said: “Orforglipron marks a turning point in obesity care, offering a once-daily pill with weight loss approaching that of injectable therapies. Current oral options typically achieve modest results, around 3–8% weight loss and are often limited by side effects or short-term use. In contrast, Orforglipron works via the GLP-1 pathway, regulating appetite and metabolism to deliver 8–12% weight loss in clinical trials. Its oral form improves accessibility, making treatment easier to prescribe and accept. Beyond clinical impact, such therapies are reshaping perceptions of obesity. By addressing underlying biology, they reinforce that obesity is a chronic, treatable disease much like diabetes or hypertension requiring long-term, sustained care rather than short-term lifestyle fixes.”

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.