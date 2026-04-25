UAE becomes second country to launch Oral GLP-1 weight loss pill nationwide

Life Pharmacy rolls out Foundayo across 650+ UAE outlets with fast delivery and care
The UAE has cemented its reputation as a global leader in healthcare access, becoming only the second country in the world, after the United States to make Orforglipron (brand name: Foundayo) available to patients. The once-daily oral GLP-1 therapy, a needle-free breakthrough for weight management, is now stocked across the entire Life Pharmacy network, which spans more than 650 locations nationwide.
The rapid approval reflects the UAE’s ambition to position itself at the forefront of medical innovation, consistently fast-tracking access to therapies that elsewhere remain years away from pharmacy shelves. That this rollout is being driven by Life Pharmacy, the country’s largest and most accessible pharmacy network, means the treatment reaches patients not just in major urban centres but across the full breadth of the UAE from day one.
Orforglipron represents a significant departure from existing GLP-1 treatments, which require weekly injections. The oral format demands no special storage, no needles, and no food or water restrictions, addressing the adherence barriers that have long limited the reach of this class of medication.
GLP-1 receptor agonists work by stimulating insulin release when blood sugar is elevated and suppressing appetite; clinical studies indicate patients may achieve an average body weight reduction of around 12 per cent over time, alongside meaningful improvements in glycaemic control. The treatment is indicated for adults with a BMI of 30 or higher and is prescribed under medical supervision as part of a structured, holistic care plan.
Life Pharmacy has built an integrated care pathway around the launch. Patients can receive a free consultation with a licensed healthcare professional at Life GP Clinics or Life Medical Centers to determine eligibility, obtain a prescription, and begin their treatment journey with ongoing medical support. The process can then be managed entirely through the Life Pharmacy app: prescriptions can be uploaded digitally, with delivery to the patient’s door in as little as 30 minutes.
As with all prescription therapies, Foundayo is intended for long-term use under medical supervision. Discontinuation may result in weight regain, and some patients experience mild gastrointestinal side effects during the initial phase of treatment. The medication is not recommended for individuals with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2, nor for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
The availability of Foundayo through Life Pharmacy positions the UAE alongside the United States as a pioneering market for next-generation weight management care, a milestone that reflects both the nation’s progressive regulatory environment and the ambition of its healthcare sector to serve patients with the best that modern medicine has to offer.
For more information, visit lifepharmacy.com/foundayo.