Is your Android phone safe? Over a billion devices exposed, Google warns

Hackers target older Android devices; Google says upgrade now

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Google warns: Over a billion Android phones face malware risk
Shutterstock

Google has confirmed that more than 40% of Android phones—over one billion devices—are now vulnerable to malware and spyware attacks. Phones running Android 12 or older no longer receive security updates, leaving users at risk.

Android distribution, as per Forbes, shows only 57.9% of devices run Android 13 or newer. As of December, Android 16—the latest version—was on just 7.5% of phones, while Android 15, 14, and 13 were on 19.3%, 17.2%, and 13.9% of devices respectively.

Older phones face real threats

Devices released in 2021 or earlier are most affected. Google urges users to upgrade if their phones cannot run Android 13 or higher. Even mid-range devices with newer software offer better protection than older flagship phones stuck on outdated versions.

While Google Play Protect continues to scan for malware on Android 7 and newer, it cannot replace missing system-level security patches critical to stopping sophisticated attacks.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series loses support

According to Forbes, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will no longer receive software or security updates. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 series and S21 FE have been moved to quarterly updates, leaving these devices more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Unlike Apple, which controls both hardware and software, Android updates are managed by individual manufacturers. Phones are often abandoned after a few years, leaving users exposed to potential malware and security exploits.

How to check your phone

  • Open Settings

  • Go to About phone

  • Check your Android version

Phones running Android 12 or older that cannot upgrade should be replaced. Even a mid-range device with Android 13 provides stronger protection than an outdated flagship.

The risk is real

Unsupported Android devices can be exploited to steal passwords, intercept messages, access banking apps, and drain accounts. Google warns users to act quickly to protect personal data.

