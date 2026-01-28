Android phones get major anti-theft overhaul with AI protection

New Android features lock out intruders and add secure remote recovery tools
Android devices are rolling out a new suite of anti-theft features designed to make smartphones harder for thieves to steal and easier for owners to protect or recover if they go missing, Google and industry outlets reported this week. The expanded protections build on existing tools and are aimed at strengthening device security across a range of theft scenarios.
The latest updates, available on devices running Android 16 or later, include enhancements to Failed Authentication Lock, giving users an easy on/off switch in settings and longer lockout times after incorrect PIN, pattern or password attempts — a move intended to slow down or deter would-be intruders.
The improvements also extend Identity Check, initially introduced in Android 15, to cover all apps that use biometric authentication, including banking applications and password managers.
Another major addition is an expanded Remote Lock feature that lets owners lock a lost device through a browser and now includes an optional security challenge to ensure only the rightful owner can activate it. In countries like Brazil, new protections such as Theft Detection Lock, which uses on-device AI to sense snatch-and-run theft motion patterns, are enabled by default to proactively secure devices in high-risk environments.
Industry coverage notes that these updates align with broader trends in mobile security, as smartphone makers and software vendors increase their focus on device safety amid rising global theft and privacy concerns.
