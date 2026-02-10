Apple’s iPhone 17e may cost $599 again — but is it finally good value?

Apple keeps the price steady while upgrading the chip, charging and connectivity
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a well-connected tech journalist with a strong track record of Apple predictions, the iPhone 17e will be priced at $599, matching exactly what customers paid for the iPhone 16e last year. It was Dh2,599 in the UAE.
For those hoping Apple might finally lower the barrier to entry for its smartphone ecosystem, this news might feel like a missed opportunity. However, the company appears to be taking a different approach: keeping the price steady whilst upgrading what's inside.
Apple's strategy centres on offering more value for the same money. Gurman's sources suggest four significant improvements are coming to the iPhone 17e.
The most notable upgrade is the A19 chipset, the same powerful processor that will feature in the standard iPhone 17. This represents a substantial leap in processing power and energy efficiency compared to the previous generation.
MagSafe charging will also make its debut on the e-Series line. Additionally, the phone will include Apple's in-house cellular and wireless chips, specifically the C1X modem from the iPhone Air and the N1 wireless chip.
Maintaining the same price as the iPhone 16e does raise questions, particularly given how that previous model was received. The iPhone 16e came with hardware capable of running Apple Intelligence, but many customers who paid $599 specifically for AI features have been left waiting for Apple to deliver on its promises.
The much-anticipated upgraded Siri hasn't materialised yet, and the launch of both the iPhone 17 and iOS 26 came without any additional AI capabilities.
Gurman notes that Apple plans to market the iPhone 17e "aggressively" to business users and customers in emerging economies. For these groups, the combination of powerful internals and a price point below flagship models could prove appealing.
The iPhone 17e occupies an interesting position in Apple's lineup. It's not competing with truly budget Android phones. Instead, it serves as the gateway to Apple's premium ecosystem for those who can't quite stretch to flagship pricing.
If you own an iPhone 16e, the upgrades probably aren't revolutionary enough to justify replacing a year-old phone. However, if you're using an older iPhone or considering switching from Android, the iPhone 17e could make sense.
The key is managing expectations. This won't be a phone packed with cutting-edge features. It's designed to be good enough for most users whilst keeping the price below $600 (Dh2,599).
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
