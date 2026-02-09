What we know about Apple's next affordable iPhone 17e, with Feb. 19 launch widely expected
Apple appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next affordable iPhone, the iPhone 17e, with mounting reports suggesting it could arrive as early as February 2026.
Tech watchers claim it could be launched as early as February 19, 2026, according to leakers including Tech Home.
The tech giant rolled out the iPhone 17 lineup — including the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max and the new iPhone Air — in late 2025.
The noticeable absence of a budget model left many buyers waiting.
That launch "gap" is deliberate, and is largely in line with Apple’s recent strategy.
The iPhone 16e debuted in February 19, 2025 as the successor to the iPhone SE, marking a shift towards a more predictable annual release cycle for Apple’s entry-level phones.
The iPhone 16e had a starting price of $599.
For 17e, pre-orders could begin on February 21, 2026, with general availability and official release starting on Friday, February 27, 2025.
If Apple sticks to this pattern, a February unveiling for the iPhone 17e would be right on schedule.
Leaks and supply chain chatter suggest the iPhone 17e could deliver meaningful upgrades over its predecessor,
At the heart of the device is expected to be Apple’s A19 chip, the same processor found in the standard iPhone 17, though likely with one fewer GPU core.
This is a common cost-saving tactic for Apple’s lower-priced models.
Even so, performance improvements should be noticeable, particularly for AI-driven features.
The 17e is also expected to include MagSafe connectivity, and support the latest C1X cellular and N1 connectivity chips.
Design changes may also be on the way.
The traditional notch is rumoured to be replaced by Dynamic Island, while the front-facing camera could receive a boost to an 18MP square-sensor, bringing it closer to Apple’s flagship standards.
Storage is also tipped for an upgrade, with 256GB expected as the base option, doubling the starting capacity of the iPhone 16e.
One of the most talked-about potential additions is MagSafe support.
Reports from multiple sources point to 25W MagSafe wireless charging, addressing a key omission from the previous model.
Connectivity improvements are also expected, with Apple possibly upgrading from its C1 modem to the newer, more efficient C1X.
Despite these changes, pricing is expected to remain unchanged. The iPhone 17e is widely tipped to start at $599, matching the launch price of the iPhone 16e.
For markets such as the UAE — where the iPhone 16e launched at Dh2,599 — maintaining the same price while adding flagship-style features could make the iPhone 17e one of Apple’s most attractive value offerings yet.
Here's the lowdown on what we know about the iPhone 17e based on leaks and reports:
Expected launch: February 19, 2026
Positioning: Budget-friendly iPhone, successor to iPhone 16e
Processor: Apple A19 chip (likely binned with fewer GPU cores)
Display design: Dynamic Island (notch reportedly removed)
Front camera: 18MP square-sensor (rumoured)
Base storage: 256GB (up from 128GB)
Charging: MagSafe wireless charging, up to 25W (expected)
Connectivity: Apple C1X modem (upgrade from C1)
Starting price: $599
UAE launch price (expected): Similar to iPhone 16e’s Dh2,599
