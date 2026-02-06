A later launch than past consoles

The PS6 is unlikely to follow Sony’s traditional seven-year cycle. Analyst forecasts and Sony’s own behaviour suggest a launch after 2028, as the company continues to extend the PS5’s lifecycle.

An evolution, not a rushed reset

Rather than a quick generational jump, Sony appears to be waiting until the next console can deliver a meaningful leap — one that reduces performance trade-offs instead of just boosting raw specs.

AMD-powered hardware, again

Sony is expected to continue working with AMD for the PS6, building on an established partnership that already spans the PS4 and PS5 generations.

A bigger focus on AI and machine learning

The PS6 is likely to lean heavily on AI-assisted graphics and upscaling, expanding on technologies like PSSR currently used on the PS5 Pro. This could allow for higher resolutions and ray tracing with fewer compromises.

Smarter performance, not just more power

Instead of chasing headline numbers, Sony appears to be prioritising how efficiently hardware is used — aiming for smoother performance and more consistent visual quality across games.

Memory and storage will be key constraints

Rising component costs, particularly for memory, are expected to influence the PS6’s final configuration, pricing, and timing.

Physical discs may no longer be guaranteed

Sony hasn’t confirmed anything, but the shift toward digital-first models suggests physical media could become optional rather than standard on the PS6.

Built as part of a wider PlayStation ecosystem

The PS6 is expected to sit alongside services, subscriptions, and potentially a future PlayStation handheld, rather than exist as a standalone product.