It's going to be a long wait, but you might be better for it
Sony isn’t in a hurry, and that might be the clearest signal yet about the PlayStation 6.
While fans debate dates, disk drives, and whether waiting until 2029 would be a disaster or a power move, Sony’s numbers are telling a different story: the PlayStation 5 era is far from done.
According to a new analyst report by David Gibson of MST Financial quoted by IGN, Sony Group’s third quarter performance is shaping up to be stronger than the market expected, not just in games, but across the entire company. Gibson projects Q3 sales of roughly ¥1.8 trillion ($11.7 billion), with operating profit landing around ¥160 billion ($1.04 billion). That’s not a company bracing for a generational reset. That’s a company settling into its stride.
Zoom in on gaming, and the picture sharpens further. Gibson points to strong first-party releases alongside healthy third-party software sales, keeping Sony’s Game & Network Services segment resilient through the quarter. In his words, Sony’s Q3 results are likely to “beat market expectations,” driven by software momentum rather than hardware churn.
And that’s where the PS6 conversation starts to tilt.
When your ecosystem is thriving, games selling well, subscriptions holding strong, active users hitting record highs, you don’t rush to flip the table.
Gibson doesn’t mince words on this point. He believes Sony fully expects the PS5 lifecycle to stretch longer than previous generations, and that earlier assumptions about a near-term PS6 launch may simply be wrong. His forecast places the next PlayStation after 2028, with 2029 looking increasingly plausible.
That timeline lines up uncomfortably well with what Sony has been doing, not what it’s been saying.
Over the past year, Sony has doubled down on the PS5 rather than winding it down. There have been targeted price cuts, including a reduced-price Japan-only model, Black Friday discounts in major markets, and a renewed push to keep the PS5 accessible well into its fifth year.
Gibson notes that Sony’s priorities appear to be shifting away from raw hardware sales altogether. PS5 user activity, he says, is hitting all-time highs. The focus now is retention, keeping players engaged, subscribed, and buying games, rather than rushing them onto a new box.
This is where the fan anxiety kicks in.
On Reddit, the mood oscillates between impatience and unease. One recurring question keeps popping up: Will the PS6 be the last console with a disc drive? The concern isn’t just nostalgia. Players want to know whether their physical libraries still matter, whether PS5 and older consoles will be supported long-term, and what 'digital-first' actually means in practice.
Others worry about the opposite problem: stagnation. One widely discussed post argues that a 2029 launch would be a mistake, pointing to rising ray-tracing demands, resolution compromises on current hardware, and fears that delayed timelines could lock the PS6 into tech that already feels dated by launch.
But that assumption, that a delay equals frozen hardware, misses how console development actually works.
Sony isn’t waiting with a finished PS6 on a shelf. It’s iterating. And we’ve already seen glimpses of where that iteration is heading.
Back in October 2025, PlayStation lead architect Mark Cerny publicly discussed Project Amethyst, Sony’s ongoing collaboration with AMD—alongside AMD’s Jack Huynh. Ostensibly, the conversation was about machine learning, graphics, and next-generation rendering techniques. But Cerny let one phrase slip that landed like a flare.
“These technologies only exist in simulation right now,” he said, “but the results are quite promising, and I’m really excited about bringing them to a future console in a few years’ time.”
Project Amethyst already underpins Sony’s AI ambitions, with the PS5 Pro’s PSSR upscaling tech acting as a kind of proving ground. That system is expected to evolve again in 2026, serving as a drop-in upgrade, but more importantly, as a blueprint for what comes next. Cerny has been explicit that while AMD’s hardware roadmap moves fast, Sony’s console timelines operate on a multi-year horizon.
In other words: the PS6 isn’t just about more teraflops. It’s about how AI-assisted rendering, neural networks, and platform-specific optimisations redefine what “next gen” even means.
That also helps explain why Sony doesn’t seem panicked about competition, whether from Microsoft’s increasingly platform-agnostic strategy or Nintendo’s looming Switch 2. Sony is betting that deeply integrated hardware, software, and services still matter. That local execution still wins. That players want consoles, not just access points.
There’s even growing noise around a possible Sony handheld, reportedly capable of playing PS5 games natively. After the unexpected staying power of the PS Portal, and the broader success of devices like the Steam Deck, Sony may be positioning itself for a wider ecosystem play, not a single-box future.
Still, the risks are real.
Component costs, particularly memory, are climbing as AI giants snap up supply. Nintendo has already hinted that future price increases aren’t off the table, and Gibson warns Sony may eventually pass rising costs onto consumers once current inventory buffers run out. Delay too long, and pricing pressures could collide with player patience.
Then there’s timing. Console history is littered with cautionary tales where waiting just a little too long changed everything.
For now, though, Sony appears comfortable riding the PS5 wave. Big releases are still landing. Network revenues are strong. And with Grand Theft Auto 6 poised to drive a fresh surge in console sales, there’s little incentive to rush a successor onto the stage.
According to The Playstation Store, here's what we can sum up:
A later launch than past consoles
The PS6 is unlikely to follow Sony’s traditional seven-year cycle. Analyst forecasts and Sony’s own behaviour suggest a launch after 2028, as the company continues to extend the PS5’s lifecycle.
An evolution, not a rushed reset
Rather than a quick generational jump, Sony appears to be waiting until the next console can deliver a meaningful leap — one that reduces performance trade-offs instead of just boosting raw specs.
AMD-powered hardware, again
Sony is expected to continue working with AMD for the PS6, building on an established partnership that already spans the PS4 and PS5 generations.
A bigger focus on AI and machine learning
The PS6 is likely to lean heavily on AI-assisted graphics and upscaling, expanding on technologies like PSSR currently used on the PS5 Pro. This could allow for higher resolutions and ray tracing with fewer compromises.
Smarter performance, not just more power
Instead of chasing headline numbers, Sony appears to be prioritising how efficiently hardware is used — aiming for smoother performance and more consistent visual quality across games.
Memory and storage will be key constraints
Rising component costs, particularly for memory, are expected to influence the PS6’s final configuration, pricing, and timing.
Physical discs may no longer be guaranteed
Sony hasn’t confirmed anything, but the shift toward digital-first models suggests physical media could become optional rather than standard on the PS6.
Built as part of a wider PlayStation ecosystem
The PS6 is expected to sit alongside services, subscriptions, and potentially a future PlayStation handheld, rather than exist as a standalone product.
A console designed to last longer
Sony appears focused on building a platform with a longer lifespan, supported by software, services, and cross-generation compatibility.
As the site notes, estimating the PlayStation 6’s price is tricky without knowing the hardware it will pack. For context, the PS5 Pro launched at $700, offering the most powerful PlayStation experience yet, $200 more than the original PS5. Whether the PS6 lands at a similar premium, somewhere in between, or higher, remains unclear. Factors like ongoing inflation and global trade tensions could also shape the final price.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox