9 Lunar New Year celebrations in the UAE

Lion dances, lavish feasts and fiery flavours are here for the Year of the Horse
Lunar New Year marks the start of the traditional lunisolar calendar and is celebrated across China and many Asian cultures with reunion dinners, symbolic dishes and vibrant performances.
In 2026, we welcome the Year of the Fire Horse — a sign associated with strength, ambition, speed and bold new beginnings. Across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, restaurants, resorts and attractions are honouring the occasion with prosperity menus, dragon dances, afternoon teas and immersive cultural experiences.
Here’s where to celebrate Lunar New Year in style across the UAE.
Swap the dining table for open waters with a private charter this year. Celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse aboard a luxury yacht like the Ferretti 670 or Riva 82 Diva, complete with panoramic coastal views and space for up to 12 guests. Ideal for intimate gatherings or glamorous group celebrations, this is Lunar New Year with serious main-character energy.
Price: From Dh4,046 per hour (minimum six hours; up to 12 guests)
When: Until Feb 21 (subject to availability)
Where: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Marina, Abu Dhabi
Island serenity meets Lunar celebration at The Palm Restaurant, which hosts a Fire Horse-themed buffet packed with Asian favourites, live cooking stations and handcrafted festive desserts. Designed for togetherness and prosperity, it’s a relaxed yet celebratory evening perfect for gathering loved ones under the island sky.
Price: Dh368
When: Feb 17, 7pm–10.30pm
Where: The Palm Restaurant, Desert Islands Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi
Desert dining gets a Lunar twist at Anwa, where you can tuck into a set menu with celebratory dishes paired with fire-inspired beverages — a nod to the dynamic Fire Horse.
Price: Dh888 per couple
When: February 17–March 3
Where: Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai
One-Michelin-starred Hakkasan Dubai welcomes the Fire Horse with a nine-course tasting menu steeped in symbolism. From fortune money bags filled with king crab to signature Peking duck and the Golden Stallion dessert, it’s a theatrical feast. Add themed beverages and a lion dance on February 17, and you’ve got one of the city’s most refined Lunar experiences.
Price: Dh738 (minimum two guests)
When: Until March 3, 6pm–11pm
Where: Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai
At MiMi Mei Fair Dubai, the Year of the Fire Horse is welcomed with imperial flair. The sharing-style menu (minimum two guests) features dim sum, oysters and lobster, inspired by Sichuan, Fujian and Hunan flavours. Set in a grand, Empress-worthy dining room, it’s equal parts opulent and intimate — ideal for an elegant celebratory dinner.
Price: Dh478
When: Until March 4
Where: Downtown Dubai, Dubai
Family-friendly festivities take over Motiongate Dubai with Kung Fu Academy shows, lion and dragon dances, Mr. Ping’s Noodle Fling and a dedicated Chinese Food Market. Bright décor and high-energy performances make it one of the most interactive ways to celebrate across the city.
Price: Dh295 online / Dh330 at the gate
When: February 17–March 2
Where: Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Dubai
Lunar New Year here spans elegant afternoon teas, a Shang Palace Lunar Feast and a lion dance ‘Cai Qing’ blessing (Feb 17). From handcrafted dim sum to ceremonial tea rituals, celebrations honour prosperity and renewal in sophisticated style.
Price: From Dh190
When: Until Feb 25 (select experiences)
Where: Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
High above Dubai Marina, Tattu Dubai celebrates the Year of the Horse with a limited-edition sharing menu featuring dim sum, seafood plates and signature mains. Expect theatrical desserts finished with bespoke chocolate prints and a signature beverages served in a glass horse. It’s bold, dramatic and perfectly on-theme.
Price: À la carte / sharing menu pricing
When: February 17–March 3
Where: Dubai Marina, Dubai
Fresh from renovation, Tenggara at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel presents a sharing-style Lunar menu featuring Lo Hei Yee Sang, butter prawn with egg floss and Kam Heong duck. Warm, welcoming and open daily, it’s a relaxed yet flavour-packed celebration of abundance and togetherness.
Price: Dh89 (Sunday brunch offer)
When: February 7–March 3, noon-4pm
Where: Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Dubai