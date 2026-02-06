Celebrate Love in Dubai: From rooftop romance to desert spectacles

Dubai’s Valentine’s Day dining scene that covers every kind of love story
Couples can enjoy a relaxed, intimate dining experience with good food, quality drinks, and meaningful time together. Adding to the vibe, live performances will take place on the 7th and 14th February, providing a soothing musical backdrop to the evenings, turning a single date into a whole week of excuses to dine out.
Offer: 30 per cent off food and beverages with a bottle of grape purchase, plus a complimentary dessert, 7th to 14th February
Call: 04 248 7099
Celebrate love with an exceptional beachside experience at this venue, featuring a romantic 4-course set menu, a bottle of sparkling wine, and a beautiful flower bouquet, all set against a stunning seaside view.
Offer: Dh799 per couple – 4-course set menu, sparkling wine & flower bouquet, on 14 February from 7 to 10pm
Call: 052 609 3371
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special family dinner at this venue, featuring a huge Mediterranean buffet, live cooking stations, and a welcoming atmosphere for all ages, including kids.
Each guest will receive a special Valentine’s welcome drink, a rose for every lady, and a sweet token of love for each child, and there will be a fun kids’ corner to keep the little ones entertained.
Offers: Dh199 per person – soft beverages included; Dh89 per child (6–12 years), on 14 February from 7 to 10.30pm
Call: 050 455 6765
Experience romance at its finest at this venue, set against the iconic skyline.
Enjoy an elegant evening featuring soulful live music, thoughtful romantic touches such as a flower bouquet and a charming, sweet surprise, and a carefully curated menu. Savour romance, craftsmanship, and connection, an evening designed to linger long after the last note fades.
Offer: Dh1,100 per couple - soft beverages, flower bouquet, sweet surprise, Dh1,850 - 1 bottle of bubbly, flower bouquet, sweet surprise
Call: 04 36 8888
Experience an unforgettable Valentine’s Day at The Rare Table, set against Dubai’s stunning desert dunes. As the sun sets, enjoy a private chauffeur ride to an intimate arena adorned with candles and Valentine’s décor, a personal butler and a dedicated photographer to capture cherished moments.
Relish in a multi-course menu with curated beverages, while enjoying live performances from a pianist, singer, and violinist under the stars.
Receive a premium bouquet, a Tiffany & Co. gift, and a signature artisanal cake and the evening peaks with a private fireworks display reserved solely for the couple.
Following dinner, guests retreat to a one-bedroom villa featuring personalized embroidered pillows and bathrobes for a serene close to an evening.
Offer: Dh500,000 per couple, 14 February, from 7 to 11pm
Call: 04 809 6194
Celebrate love at new heights, and cherish special moments with your partner among the city lights. Let the Dubai skyline set the scene for a magical rooftop evening filled with romance and sparkling moments. Make your Valentine’s Day memorable at this exciting venue.
Offer: Non-alcoholic package - Dh515 per couple includes red rose, box of chocolates, sparkling date juice and 3-course set menu; house package – Dh815 per couple - red rose, box of chocolates, sparkling wine & 3-course set menu; champagne package - Dh1,315 per couple -red rose, box of chocolates & Veuve Clicquot with 3-course set menu, on February 14 from 7-11pm
Call: 04 230 8555
Set against the gentle rhythm of the sea, this venue transforms into a romantic beachfront haven.
Midnight blue and champagne hues, soft pink florals, lanterns, fairy lights, and a star-inspired beach setting create a magical ambience.
Couples can enjoy a four-course Valentine’s menu paired with signature beverages inspired by the sea and stars.
Offer: Dh1,299 per couple – soft beverage experience, Dh1,699 per couple – Champagne Indulgence, including one bottle of bubbly from 7 to 11pm. Say It with Flowers: Curated floral bouquet available at Dh250 (across all outlets), guests are welcomed with sparkling wine
Call: 04 274 4444
Celebrate a romantic Valentine’s Day with your loved one in this venue’s elegant settings. Enjoy an intimate dining experience, featuring an open robata grill and a refined menu of signature Japanese flavours, creating a memorable evening filled with connection and exquisite Robatayaki and Japanese cuisine.
Offer: Dh345 per person (minimum two guests), Valentine’s beverage, U+Me for Dh65.
Call: 04 439 7171
Create unforgettable memories aboard a romantic, phone-free dinner voyage on the water. The two-hour journey on Dubai’s first bistro-style dhow allows couples to disconnect from everyday life and spend uninterrupted time together through an unplugged dining experience and a refined culinary offering, including a specially created Valentine’s dessert.
Offer: Dh490 per adult, Dh370 per child, on 14 February, 8 to 10pm, limited spaces only
Call: 050 336 7909
Experience an elevated Valentine’s Day celebration, cherish a candlelit poolside dinner with sweeping skyline views, soft ambient lighting, and an intimate rooftop atmosphere. Indulge in a specially curated three-course set menu for two, complemented by two glasses of sparkling bubbly.
Adding a thoughtful romantic touch, the lady is welcomed with a red rose on arrival, while complimentary parking ensures the celebration begins and ends effortlessly.
Offer: Dh280 per couple, on 14 February 6:30 to 10:30pm
Call: 050 281 9413
Plan an intimate and truly special Valentine’s evening at this venue. Savour a specially curated four-course sharing menu, a welcome drink, while enjoying views of the skyline, and live violin music, creating a romantic atmosphere. Couples can enjoy an à la carte menu with a minimum spend similar to the set menu.
Offer: Set menu (window seat) Dh1,500, Set menu (non-window) Dh1,200 from 5.30pm - 12am
Call: 04 414 3000
Enjoy an elevated romantic dining experience, an evening high above the city, overlooking the Burj Khalifa. Enjoy elegantly crafted dishes, a four-course Valentine’s tasting menu, an intimate ambience, and luxury touches designed to make the day truly memorable. Each course is paired with carefully selected wines and cocktails for a seamless culinary journey.
Offer: Dh500 per person, including wine and cocktail pairings, on 14 February, 8pm to 12am
Call: 04 405 2703
Celebrate the weekend of love in a beach cabana. Relish a five-course dining experience and free-flowing champagne, while enjoying gentle violin melodies. A perfect evening is designed for those looking to share heartfelt moments beneath the stars.
Offers: Dh1,500 per couple inclusive of a 5-course set menu and a bottle of Sparkling line at Maui Pool Cabana, Dh1,950 per couple inclusive of 5-course set menu and a bottle of Pommery Champagne Wine at Maui Beach Cabana, on 13 and 14 February, 7 to 11pm
Call: 04 455 6677
Experience a romantic Valentine’s evening in opulent settings and stunning Creek views. Enjoy a four-course sharing set menu, a bottle of sparkling wine, live entertainment, and a rose with chocolates for the lady, designed for couples to savour together.
Offer: Dh425 per person, from 7 to 11pm, à la carte menu is also available
Call: +971 4 556 8805
Celebrate love with effortless luxury and seaside glamour, featuring an elegant, thoughtfully curated five-course romantic dining experience, the Aegean, and refined Mediterranean flavours. The venue is enhanced with romantic floral touches and festive styling for the day, alongside a dedicated flower kiosk, ensuring every couple leaves with a romantic floral keepsake.
Offer: Dh600 per person, inclusive of a welcome beverage (set menu available during dinner only), Dh140 for special Valentine’s alcoholic cocktails, Dh70 for special Valentine’s non-alcoholic cocktails, À La Carte menu is also available throughout the day, 6pm onwards – set menu
Call: 058 121 0000
The venue’s open-air gala offers a romantic celebration under the stars with an international buffet and live cooking stations featuring freshly prepared dishes. Enjoy unlimited beverages from beachside bars. The beachfront is adorned with candlelit tables, red rose accents, and heart-inspired décor, creating a romantic atmosphere perfect for Valentine’s Day.
Offer: Dh799 per person, Dh1,199 per couple, Dh1,599 per couple (Inclusive of the Pearl Opening Ceremony), Adults only (18+), 14 February from 8pm – 12am
Call: 052 126 5893
Enjoy an unforgettable romantic evening under the stars, perfect for both new flames and couples celebrating years together. With the sand beneath your feet and the gentle sound of waves as your backdrop, The Shoreline Spark Package offers a thoughtfully prepared set menu, paired with unlimited soft beverages, red roses, and special desserts, along with premium touches like two-way transfers.
Offer: Dh2,500 per couple, Valentine’s Day dinner for two from 7pm with a set menu, unlimited soft drinks, a red rose bouquet, a limited-edition cherry baklava box to take home, and two-way transfers within Dubai
Call: 04 457 5454
This venue is perfect for a Valentine’s date, offering harbour views, good music, and a table that is set just for the two of you. Set poolside and framed by calm waterfront surroundings and Dubai skyline vistas, this romantic dinner is designed for sharing. Enjoy starters followed by a main course prepared live, and conclude with desserts crafted for lingering moments.
Offer: Dh650 per couple - soft package, Dh850 per couple package - House, from 7-10pm
Call: 04 428 8888
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved ones — be it your partner, friends, or family — by joining us for a thoughtfully curated dinner buffet that offers a relaxing yet refined dining experience. Enjoy good food, heartfelt moments, and quality time together and create meaningful connections throughout the evening.
Offer: Dh249 for two adults from 7 to 11pm; Dh79 for children aged 6–12, dine at Dh79; while children under 6 dine complimentary.
Call: 04 293 3270
Toast to your love at this exquisite setting designed for two, where culinary excellence combines with coastal elegance and thoughtful entertainment. Enjoy special moments in iconic locations with a private table set where the sea meets the sand. The evening features a bespoke 5-course menu crafted by Chef Claudio Cardoso, with each dish defined by precision, seasonality, and exceptional ingredients.
Offer: Dh6,000 per couple (including a private beachfront table setup with live entertainment, featuring a welcome aperitivo followed by a five-course set menu, a bottle of Ruinart de Blanc along with soft drinks, tea and coffee), on 14 February from 8 to 10.30pm
Call 800323232
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic dinner, a luxurious three-course set menu. The evening starts with a welcome drink, and the culinary journey begins with an amuse-bouche of seared king scallop with Oscietra caviar, and concludes on a sweet note with a delicious dark chocolate tiramisu with white chocolate ganache, passion fruit gel, and Mövenpick dark chocolate ice cream.
Offer: Dh599 per couple, including a glass of wine, or Dh999 with a bottle of wine, on 13 and 14 February from 7 to 11.30pm. À la carte menu is also available upon request.
Call: 050 640 6388
Set within the iconic Burj Khalifa and framed by sweeping views of Downtown Dubai, the venue features an exquisite five-course Italian menu, designed to turn the day into a lasting memory of special moments of togetherness.
The experiences begin with rom delicate scallop carpaccio accented with pomegranate and fennel, and conclude with Cioccolato e Ciliegie, a delightful dessert of black cherry sorbet, vanilla crémeux, chocolate mousse, and crisp gavottes.
Offer: Dh850 per person; indoors, Dh1,250 per person; terrace with Dubai Fountain view, from 6.30 to 11.30pm
Call: 04 888 3666
Raise a toast to romance at the place that features Italian flavours, thoughtful touches, and a setting perfect for lingering moments.
Enjoy warm interiors and a breezy outdoor terrace with views of the Gulf, complete with red velvet-draped tables, rose petals, candlelight, and a five-course menu paired with signature bubbles and Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails, for a perfect experience that feels both effortless yet memorable.
Offer: Dh449 per couple, five-course dinner menu with signature bubbles & Valentine’s cocktails, 14 February from 7 to 10.30pm
Call: 07 203 0104
