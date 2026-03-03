Exciting semi-final contests set for NAS Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

Final of the 13th edition of the championships will take place on March 4
Dubai: The stage is set for thrilling semi-final clashes at the 13th Nad Al Sheba Wheelchair Basketball Tournament after the final four teams were confirmed at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.
Following intense group-stage battles, Dubai Courts and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) advanced from Group A, finishing first and second respectively. From Group B, Dubai Municipality secured top spot while Dubai Police claimed second place to complete the semi-final line-up.
In the semi-finals, Group A winners Dubai Courts will face Dubai Police, while RTA will take on Group B toppers Dubai Municipality in what promise to be two closely contested encounters.
Former champions Dubai Police head into the knockout stage with confidence after an impressive run in the preliminary rounds.
Abdullah Abdulhamid Hashemi, who contributed more than 15 points in the pool games for Dubai Police this time, expressed belief in the team’s title ambitions.
“I like the vibe in the team — the players are very professional in the way they approach the game. When we play together, everything looks easy,” he said.
Highlighting the squad’s depth, he added: “We have several new players, and the able-bodied players make a big difference in the team composition.”
Abdullah, whose primary sport is hand-cycling, acknowledged the growing competitiveness of the tournament this year.
“This time, the competition was very strong. A big number competed at the NAS event. We hope to play the final this time. It will be a close match as all the teams are strong,” the Dubai Club for People of Determination trainee who has been playing the NAS event since its inaugural edition. He has been also part of the title winning team including Dubai Municipality in the past.
With the semi-final pairings now confirmed, anticipation continues to build as teams battle for a place in the final of one of the UAE’s premier wheelchair basketball competitions.
The bronze medal play off will be played on Tuesday while the final of the 13th NAS Wheelchair Basketball championships will take place on March 4.